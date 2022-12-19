Ayushmann Khurrana and Ishaan Khatters dress transparently, it’s sexy





The fishnet-inspired mesh material, once a popular fabric for ballgowns and veils, has made its way into fast fashion. The mesh’s sheer grid-like structure makes it an alluring and flattering fabric to use in tops, shirts and t-shirts, and it’s not just women who are embracing the trend. International fashion houses like Dior and Herms and closer couturiers like Gaurav Gupta and Siddartha Tytler give a metallic touch to the sheer fabric and make it mainstream for men. We know 2022 is almost over, but it’s never too late to rock the hottest trend of the year because trust us, it’s only going to get bigger in 2023. Are you wondering how to work on the trend and make it your own? Get inspired by Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ishaan Khatter who recently wore the style to the 2022 Grazia Young Fashion Awards and turned heads with their signature style.

Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana First up we have Ayushmann who used a mesh t-shirt as an undershirt with his classic midnight blue velvet Gaurav Gupta suit. Totally dig how the sheer fabric, strategically flanked by metallic accents, gives the ensemble a sexy and glamorous vibe. Brides-to-be and her friends must archive this look for a cocktail or sangeet party and flaunt that wedding body you worked so hard on. Slicked back hair, styled hair, a trendy watch and dress shoes complete Ayushmann’s look.

Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana As for Ishaan’s look, her take on the mesh trend was more edgy and eclectic. The beyond the clouds The actor wore a very abs-friendly black crystal mesh t-shirt and paired it with silver foil metallic balloon pants and finished it with a black blazer, again by designer Gaurav Gupta . For shoes, Ishaan opted for chunky Chelsea boots which tied her hot AF look together perfectly. Take these two stunning looks as your fashion cue to keep up with the hottest trend of the season and serve them to women.

