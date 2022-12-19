Khlo Kardashian Didn’t Like Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Calls Her Travis Barker Style a ‘Phase’





Shit, Khlo Kardashian tell Kourtney how you really feel! Some time before Khlo debuted her new ’70s-inspired bangs, the reality star went head-to-head with her sister Kourtney Kardashian for the latest episode of vanity loungepolygraph and let’s just say she didn’t hold back. I mean, she was attached to a polygraph test, can she really be blamed for being honest? During her time in the hot seat, Kourtney asked her younger sister what she really thought of her wedding dress. In May, mogul Poosh opted for an untraditional Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for her Catholic wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. She paired the dress which featured a corset bodice and sheer lace skirt with a pair of white opera gloves and a veil so dramatic it took the help of two men to carry it down the aisle. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. That was fine, Khlo responded diplomatically, only for the polygraph to declare his answer inconclusive. The Good American founder added, I mean, it sure was beautiful. I just would have loved to see you in it at the after-party and then something before. That wasn’t the only question about Kourt’s fashion sense. Do you think I changed my style when I started dating [Travis Barker]? Kourtney asked, to which Khlo Kardashian immediately replied yes. When asked if she preferred her sister’s style now, Khlo was less sure. I don’t know, she said. It’s neither bad nor good. Pressed by Kourtney for a real answer, she added, I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I think it’s a phase, and you’ll go back to where your heart is. You can watch the full video here: Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. This story was originally posted by GLAMOR (USA).

