How FreshDirect customers took reusable bags and turned them into a fad





This article is part of a series examining Responsible Fashionand innovative efforts to solve problems facing the fashion industry. Before the pandemic hit, leather was a go-to material for handbag designer Shelley Parker. But when life slipped away during the lockdowns, Ms Parker, 54, couldn’t stand the thought of buying it online. When I buy leather, she says, I touch it, I feel it. I feel it. As her leather supply dwindled in 2020, Ms Parker began experimenting with a medium that had by then become more plentiful in her Queens apartment: the colorful plastic bins used to deliver groceries from FreshDirect, which feature the logo of the company surrounded by products.

The colors, the patterns, the little text I love all of it, said Ms. Parker, an adjunct professor in the accessories design department at the Fashion Institute of Technology and creator of the accessories line Riveting. It just speaks to me.

Ms. Parker started by cutting the FreshDirect bags into pieces. With these scraps, she made a handful of handbags and small clutches using techniques such as braiding, macrame and sashiko, a form of Japanese embroidery. I’m a FreshDirect artist, said Ms Parker, who sells some of the handbags for $899 on her website. I didn’t want to be, but the bags called me. As more people turned to grocery delivery during the pandemic, others also started using FreshDirect bags as material for design projects. Colleen Paeff, 54, a children’s book author, used some of the bags to hang a short curtain in her Brooklyn home. I realized that if I had more, I could have done the whole curtain with FreshDirect bags, she said. After Bailey Constas, 29, used them as packing material when she moved from Brooklyn to Denver, she cut the bags into pieces which she painted and used as covers for handmade journals, which she plans to sell at local craft fairs. I just let the material speak to me, Mrs Constas, a artist and digital consultant, said of the FreshDirect bags.

FreshDirect was founded in 2002 in Queens, and since then its delivery footprint has grown to include approximately 21 counties in the tri-state area. About 150,000 bags are now used to deliver groceries each week, said John MacDonald, the company’s chief marketing officer. For many years, the bags could be returned to FreshDirect, which recycled some of them. But the company ended that policy in 2020, leaving many people with more bags than they knew what to do with. Shortly after FreshDirect stopped taking back its bags, Alex Dabagh, whose Anybag company in New York uses plastic bags to make tote bags, heard of people trying to unload their stashes. They’re reusable but, you know, it’s like, there’s so many out there, he said. I started getting phone calls and emails from people saying, Hey, we’ve got all these FreshDirect bags piling up in our house, in my apartment, in my kitchen. I have no more room for them, added Mr. Dabagh, 40. He started collecting FreshDirect bags and turned four of them into a $133 Anybag tote. Since then, Mr Dabagh has acquired between 300 and 400 additional FreshDirect bags, which he plans to use as material for a future bag collection.

FreshDirects bags are designed by its marketing team, who select and photograph the products featured in them. New designs are introduced seasonally to reflect the types of fruits and vegetables that may be inside the bags when they arrive at customers’ doors. (Spoiler alert: Summer 2023 is all about corn.) The bags somehow express some of the brand’s personality, said FreshDirect’s Mr. MacDonald. Although made from recycled plastic, the bags are not easily recycled, said Vincent Gragnani, spokesman for the New York Department of Sanitation. Mr MacDonald said one of the reasons FreshDirect stopped taking back its bags was that the recycling process was inefficient and created waste. We don’t want to bring the bags back and then reuse them because that’s not something we want to do, he added, noting that the company is instead exploring a whole bunch of different things it could do. with bags that people don’t want. . Last year, FreshDirect in partnership with organizations which will accept bags from its customers as donations. These organizations include the Brooklyn Book Bodegawho uses the bags to distribute books to children, teenagers and schools, and The square of the red doora food pantry and soup kitchen in Manhattan that uses the bags to distribute groceries. Trying to buy bags online would have taken up a large chunk of our already stretched budget, said Teresa Concepcin, executive director of The Red Door Place. Honestly, the bags made the difference, she said. While the likes of Ms. Concepcin see the benefits of the abundance of FreshDirect bags, others like Theda Sandiford, 52, artist and senior vice president of commerce and digital at Def Jam Records, cannot watch the bags. without being reminded of the pandemic as they proliferated, and the grief and stress they caused. To help process these feelings, Ms. Sandiford sliced ​​FreshDirect bags she had salvaged from the trash can of her apartment building in Jersey City, NJ, and wove the pieces into shopping carts to create artwork for a series she called Emotional luggage carts.

I’m an emotional empath and needed to put it somewhere not to wear it, Ms Sandiford said. The first cart she made with FreshDirect bags, called Wide Load, is now owned by the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts in Brooklyn. She showed other carts earlier this month at the Satellite Art Show in Miami Beach, Florida. On her website, a cart she made using FreshDirect bags is for sale for $15,000. Janet Linville, 65, said she also began to hate seeing the bags because the sight of them reminded her of the millions of years it would take for their plastic matter to completely decompose. Perhaps the only thing she hated to see more, she added, was goose poop strewn on a lawn near her Roosevelt Island home where she would go to read on warmer days. Fed up with washing blankets, she tore up FreshDirect bags and sewed the pieces together to create a plastic sheet to lie on. Ms Linville, a retired head milliner from the Metropolitan Opera, was so pleased with the result that she also considered using the bags to make a hat. I’m sure I could, she said. But I don’t know if I could wear a FreshDirect hat.

