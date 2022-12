Behind the scenes of Luxury magazine’s December fashion shoot

For December basic problem, Luxury traveled to the city of Aswan in Egypt to celebrate the trio of Nubian, Modern and Ancient Egyptian cultures that co-exist on the banks of the Nile. Taking “basic” in this case means the ancient history that connects us all, where better to showcase the rich colors of today’s dresses, jumpsuits and separates than the seat of not one, but two civilizations old ones, which are still relevant. today? Scroll through the gallery above for more photos from the photoshoot Pharaonic civilization being the cornerstone of world history, it was only fitting that the Temple of Philae became the backdrop for our cover, with the ancient carved walls, perfect for a pink dress by Cecilie Bahnsen and red boots from Louis Vuitton. Captured by photographer Noemi Otillia Szabo, the cover was taken at dawn with just a few tourists and temple cats for company, and the dramatic walls look as beautiful today as when they were built over 100 years ago. 2,000 years old. Model Mei poses in front of a hand-painted Nubian house. Photo: Noemi Otillia Szabo Located on its own island, the temple also showed off a dramatic sequin dress by Givenchy, as our model Mei stood on the huge rocks that make up the many islands. Elsewhere, the hand-painted houses of the Nubian people served as a backdrop for names such as Del Core and Balenciaga, while an ornate Dolce & Gabbana look contrasted an all-white doorway with a passing camel in a headdress elaborated adding a touch of local flavor. As descendants of an ancient African people who once lived in the Nile Valley considered one of the earliest cradles of civilization, the Nubians have a long and unique history. Now settled in Upper Egypt and Sudan, they retain their own language and identity, such as holding Nile crocodiles sacred and decorating their homes in bright colors. Another Nubian Village this time left in natural sand hues showed off the feathers of Taller Marmo, the rich purple of Erdem and the glitter of Bottega Veneta. Mei’s unique beauty was highlighted by the makeup skills of Carolyn Gallyer, who swept a subtle smudge of earthy tones across her eyes, to echo the surroundings. A traditional Egyptian sailboat, a falucca, took the team to the Nile where a burnt orange dress by Genny, also with sequins, was shown against the Nubian shore. The fashion shoot was created in two days filled with adventure, traveling by local bus, van and countless boats, and helped in large part by the kindness of the people we met. Offering help, tea and the famous Egyptian sense of humour, it was a remarkable and enriching experience. Updated: December 19, 2022, 11:50 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/12/19/tales-of-the-nile-behind-the-scenes-of-luxurys-december-fashion-shoot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos