Hey Pandas, what are the worst fashion trends ever?

#1 Small pockets for women, so we have to carry handbags. I hate holding things in my hands. Including handbags.

#2 This whole $$-training-out-of-their-jeans phase.

If I want to see your ass, I’ll buy you dinner and engage you in light but moderately suggestive conversation.

#4 Shoes that do not have the shape of feet for “fashion” reasons. Yes, let’s ruin our feet to have shoes that coordinate well with the rest of our ridiculous outfit.

#5 Fake eyelashes. Why do you want to look like a camel?

#6 Socks with flip flops.

#seven Similar to what “scag$y” posted: The extreme drop pants: almost to the knees, underwear everywhere.

#8 Extremely pointed shoes.

Swollen shoulders.

Holes at the knees.

Skinny jeans.

#9 Camo on everything not worn in a duck blind or stag stand.

#ten juicy couture outfits

#11 Crocs, if it’s the fashion and it’s not

#12 The MC Hammer pants.

#13 Very low cut jeans

#14 JNCO and Bondage pants are definitely up there – guilty of the late 90s and early 90s and I’m not asking for your forgiveness, just to save future generations

#15 The fact that real fur has become fashionable again. Why would you support animal cruelty? !

#16 Women wearing leggings in public. If your goal is to show off your “private space”, then why bother wearing anything?

#17 Daylight and fishnet. When I was in high school in the 80s, they were all the rage thanks to early Madonna fashions… blech.

#18 Candy shoes. They were introduced in the 70s when I was in college. The school banned them after a student broke her ankle falling down the stairs.

#19 Underwear pulled up/raised so people can see, they just remind me of the wedgie they get for fashion

#20 The mule. Business up front, party in the back.