Connect with us

Fashion

Hey Pandas, what are the worst fashion trends ever?

 


#1

Small pockets for women, so we have to carry handbags. I hate holding things in my hands. Including handbags.

Report

#2

This whole $$-training-out-of-their-jeans phase.
If I want to see your ass, I’ll buy you dinner and engage you in light but moderately suggestive conversation.

Report

#4

Shoes that do not have the shape of feet for “fashion” reasons. Yes, let’s ruin our feet to have shoes that coordinate well with the rest of our ridiculous outfit.

Report

#5

Fake eyelashes. Why do you want to look like a camel?

Report

Yeah OK. 43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see this all the time but I was lucky enough to have my grandma’s camel lashes so I never felt I wanted to wear them but b if you’re a girl with tiny lashes almost suck, it’s horrible to wear al Tammy Fay Baker mascara, so I can definitely understand why. The problem is, I’m not sure the lashes are sold in a “totally normal” length – it appears to be “Lucille Ball or Bust”. And I think a lot of them grow into the “or Bust” part after a while.

#6

Socks with flip flops.

Report

#seven

Similar to what “scag$y” posted:

The extreme drop pants: almost to the knees, underwear everywhere.

Report

#8

Extremely pointed shoes.
Swollen shoulders.
Holes at the knees.
Skinny jeans.

Report

#9

Camo on everything not worn in a duck blind or stag stand.

Report

#ten

juicy couture outfits

Report

#11

Crocs, if it’s the fashion and it’s not

Report

#12

The MC Hammer pants.

Report

#13

Very low cut jeans

Report

#14

JNCO and Bondage pants are definitely up there – guilty of the late 90s and early 90s and I’m not asking for your forgiveness, just to save future generations

Report

#15

The fact that real fur has become fashionable again. Why would you support animal cruelty? !

Report

#16

Women wearing leggings in public. If your goal is to show off your “private space”, then why bother wearing anything?

Report

#17

Daylight and fishnet. When I was in high school in the 80s, they were all the rage thanks to early Madonna fashions… blech.

Report

#18

Candy shoes. They were introduced in the 70s when I was in college. The school banned them after a student broke her ankle falling down the stairs.

Report

#19

Underwear pulled up/raised so people can see, they just remind me of the wedgie they get for fashion

Report

#20

The mule. Business up front, party in the back.

Report

#21

Anything neon.
Any shoe that causes health problems (I’m looking at you high heels).
Wear leggings as pants.
Anything that impairs natural breathing.

Report

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.boredpanda.com/hey-pandas-what-are-the-worst-fashion-trends-ever-created/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

[ad_2]

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: