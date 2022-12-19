Fashion
Hey Pandas, what are the worst fashion trends ever?
#1
Small pockets for women, so we have to carry handbags. I hate holding things in my hands. Including handbags.
#2
This whole $$-training-out-of-their-jeans phase.
If I want to see your ass, I’ll buy you dinner and engage you in light but moderately suggestive conversation.
#4
Shoes that do not have the shape of feet for “fashion” reasons. Yes, let’s ruin our feet to have shoes that coordinate well with the rest of our ridiculous outfit.
#5
Fake eyelashes. Why do you want to look like a camel?
I see this all the time but I was lucky enough to have my grandma’s camel lashes so I never felt I wanted to wear them but b if you’re a girl with tiny lashes almost suck, it’s horrible to wear al Tammy Fay Baker mascara, so I can definitely understand why. The problem is, I’m not sure the lashes are sold in a “totally normal” length – it appears to be “Lucille Ball or Bust”. And I think a lot of them grow into the “or Bust” part after a while.
#6
Socks with flip flops.
#seven
Similar to what “scag$y” posted:
The extreme drop pants: almost to the knees, underwear everywhere.
#8
Extremely pointed shoes.
Swollen shoulders.
Holes at the knees.
Skinny jeans.
#9
Camo on everything not worn in a duck blind or stag stand.
#ten
juicy couture outfits
#11
Crocs, if it’s the fashion and it’s not
#12
The MC Hammer pants.
#13
Very low cut jeans
#14
JNCO and Bondage pants are definitely up there – guilty of the late 90s and early 90s and I’m not asking for your forgiveness, just to save future generations
#15
The fact that real fur has become fashionable again. Why would you support animal cruelty? !
#16
Women wearing leggings in public. If your goal is to show off your “private space”, then why bother wearing anything?
#17
Daylight and fishnet. When I was in high school in the 80s, they were all the rage thanks to early Madonna fashions… blech.
#18
Candy shoes. They were introduced in the 70s when I was in college. The school banned them after a student broke her ankle falling down the stairs.
#19
Underwear pulled up/raised so people can see, they just remind me of the wedgie they get for fashion
#20
The mule. Business up front, party in the back.
#21
Anything neon.
Any shoe that causes health problems (I’m looking at you high heels).
Wear leggings as pants.
Anything that impairs natural breathing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.boredpanda.com/hey-pandas-what-are-the-worst-fashion-trends-ever-created/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
[ad_2]
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hey Pandas, what are the worst fashion trends ever?
- Popular ‘Heart Good’ Dietary Supplement Doesn’t Lower Cholesterol, Suggests New Cleveland Clinic Study
- Toronto: 5 people killed in ‘horrific’ apartment shooting in Canada, police say
- President Jokowi hands over KUR clusters and distributes funds via LPDB KUMKM
- Restaurant Hiring Becomes Self-Service With Latest Wedge
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, December 19
- Sweden’s highest court blocks extradition of Turkish journalists | Media News
- What was Lionel Messi wearing when lifting the World Cup trophy?
- Google is developing an AI that can read doctors’ handwriting on prescriptions
- Best selling rackets in 2022
- Everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Ultra
- Behind the scenes of Luxury magazine’s December fashion shoot