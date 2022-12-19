Putin’s fashion faux pas: Russian military uniforms unfit for combat in brutal winter combat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The temperature in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, recently dropped to 25 degrees and Ukrainians are freezing as Russian airstrikes hit vital infrastructure across the country, cutting out electricity and heating and depriving them of drinking water.

But “General Frost,” whom Russians have relied on for centuries to help defeat the country’s enemies, has also turned his gun on President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers. The Russian forces, which have been fighting, on Putin’s orders, against their Slavic brethren for 10 months, are said to be dying of hypothermia because their uniform no longer withstands the harsh Eurasian winters.

The fiasco stems from several bizarre decisions made by post-Soviet military leaders and by Putin himself.

The Soviet Red Army uniform was a poor version of the Imperial Russian Army dress of the 19th century. As World War II approached, when Russia had the largest army in Europe, around 2 million soldiers, Moscow prioritized low-cost but effective tailoring, over the pompous and flashy designs favored by the tsarist generals. The uniform was practical, with no frills other than a distinctive bright badge worn by senior officers which made them easy targets for German snipers.

Winter clothing included a mid-length fur coat or coat, a cap with earflaps, and heavy felt wool valenki shoes worn by Russian military and civilians for hundreds of years. Designed for extreme Russian winters, the uniforms helped Russian forces defeat the French in 1812 and the Germans in 1941-1945. Napoleon Bonaparte admitted that the Russian winter was largely responsible for the disintegration of his army. Many of the scantily clad Hitlers of the Nazi troops also froze to death.

However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, eager to shed their communist heritage, various post-Soviet defense ministers introduced changes to the Russian uniform. Army General Pavel Grachev, who was defense minister to Boris Yeltsin, instituted changes that made the Russian uniform resemble that of NATO.

One exception was the officer’s cap, which proudly displayed a new Russian national symbol, the double-headed eagle, which soldiers dubbed “the mutated chicken.” Igor Sergeyev, who became defense minister in 1997 under Yeltsin but was sacked by Putin in 2001, made Russian military dress look like that of the US military. And Anatoliy Serdyukov, who was also fired by Putin, ordered winter uniforms to be thin and tight-fitting.

But the biggest uproar in the ranks erupted after the sweeping changes made by a famous fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin. Known for his theatrical styles, Yudashkins evening dresses are on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the California Museum of Fashion in Los Angeles, and the Museum of Fashion and Textile in Paris.

He has dressed Raisa, the wife of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and his work has appeared in Elle and Vogue. Russian soldiers, however, did not appreciate the talents of the first post-Soviet designer who claimed to have visited the factories that produce uniforms for the French, Italian and Israeli military to gain expertise.

Service members complained that the uniform was made of cheap synthetic material, which made them too hot in the summer. His pockets were too small and did not fit a cell phone or identity papers and other documents. Velcro patches fell off, buttons disappeared in two weeks, seams came loose and color faded after a few washes. The uniform was also inappropriate for combat as it made a rustling noise with movement and melted in the fire.

More importantly, the “designer” uniform was also too fragile for Russian winters, because instead of natural textiles, such as cotton, linen and wool, it was made of new high-tech materials. Russian soldiers joked that at minus 15 degrees Celsius they started jumping up and down to warm up, and at minus 20 they couldn’t wait for the enemy to shoot at them to save them from dying cold. Putin’s current defense minister banned Yudashkins’ invention the minute he took office in 2012, prompting the famous fashionista to blame Russian military authorities for ‘playing Dolce & Gabbana’ instead. than to follow its design recommendations.

The current Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made a series of his own innovations. Since Shoigu has no military experience himself, he didn’t want to appear visually outclassed by his army men. Shoigu introduced the limit on the number of medals worn on ceremonial military dress to 10, only allowing those earned in battle. Until then, Russian servicemen participating in military parades in Red Square adorned themselves with several dozen medals arranged in four or five rows that did not fit on their chests, many of which were civilian and therefore meaningless.

The most radical change in the Russian uniform was introduced by Putin himself. In September 2020, by presidential decree, Putin banned the famous Russian military papakha headdress, which was worn by Russian, and previously Soviet, generals and senior officials.

Made from fur taken from 3-day-old baby lambs of a special breed called Karakul, these hats kept Russian generals warm because the fur hairs were thick, densely attached and water-repellent. But Putin and Shoigu opted to replace the $317 papakhas with much less expensive $79 rabbit fur caps.

With vain Russian military brass prioritizing style and copying the West over functionality in post-Soviet uniform, it’s no wonder their forces are shivering to death as winter sets in. of battle.

While the troops look dapper at famous Russian military parades, pleasing Putin and his lieutenants, they also make handsome corpses.