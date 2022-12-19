Vogue Editors’ Favorite Collections of the Year





If I close my eyes and let the images of all the fashion shows I’ve seen in 2022 bubble to the surface, the one that stands out the most in my memory is Valentinos haute couture, staged on the Spanish steps of Rome. It was an absolute hit thatreand being Italian, I obviously like well staged theater, with a dramatic and glamorous side. Pierpaolo Piccioli delivered both in spades. What was remarkable was that he was able to harness the overwhelming beauty of the site, creating a collection so visually strong, so magnificently powerful that the Spanish Steps became just an incredible setting, not the center of it. ‘Warning. Not an easy task. For me, this parade was for the books. Tiziana Cardini, Vogue Runway contributor KidSuper, spring 2023 men’s fashion Look 23 from the KidSuper spring 2023 men’s show. Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com One of the hottest debates in our business, an argument that may never be resolved, is whether fashion should be considered an art form. Personally, having covered both fashion and art, I think the answer is yes. But this answer raises another question: should art be considered a form of fashion? After all, artists come in and out of fashion. And we hang and hang art on our walls in a way that’s not so different from the way we hang and hang clothes on our bodies. I loved Colm Dillanes’ Paris debut show for his KidSuper label during menswear last June, as he ingeniously tackled these issues in a way never seen before on the runway. By framing the fashion show like an art auction and simultaneously showcasing her clothes with the artwork that incorporated them, Dillane presented plenty of hilarious food for thought. It also made you wonder why LVMH would have wanted to buy Gagosian Gallery, a rumor that LVMH has denied may not be so fanciful. Hopefully the essence of a show whose finale was particularly great was captured in the review, so there’s no need to repeat it here. It was a clever reimagining of the track format that left you happily speculating on what Dillane might come up with next. Vogue Runway contributor Luke Leitch Renaissance Renaissance, spring 2023 Look 3 from the Renaissance Renaissance spring 2023 lookbook. Photo: Courtesy of Renaissance Renaissance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/editors-favorite-collections-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos