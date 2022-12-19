Top 20 Nepo Baby Models

Photo-Illustration: New York Magazine;

What are genes, really, if not subcutaneous intellectual property? It’s no wonder that in our age of sequels, nepo babies make up so many of today’s top models: Theres Kaia of the Crawfords. Kardashian-Jenner’s Kendall. Hailey from the Baldwins and the Biebers. And, of course, Lily-Rose, an unrelated (until recently) Depp. For brands, these second-generation people are money in the bank.

On the cover Photo-Illustration: Joe Darrow for New York Magazine

Modeling as an industry lends itself to nepotism. While the practice of modeling isn’t as easy as it sounds, a familiar face gets you much closer to your goal than if you were trying to, say, write the top 40 songs. The same goes for the financial backing of a famous family in an industry known to pay poor wages for all but the most high-profile jobs. And when every model is expected to be their own cross-platform social media polymath, the nepo babys integrated large-scale poster network famous mom, famous dad, famous boyfriend, famous anyone else is easy added value.

Recently, Depp made the mistake of growl at She on to be called a nepo baby: Maybe you put your foot in the door, but you still have your foot in the door. There is a lot of work that comes after. The side eye of the other models was quick. Anok Yai, who was born in Egypt to a family of South Sudanese refugees, was one of the few who shared his own career stories on social media. I know you work hard and struggle like all of us, Yai wrote, addressing the privileged (but not calling Depp by name). But damn if you knew the hell we go through just to be able to stand in the same room you were born in.

Photo: Peter White, Victor Virgil/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Mother: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid

Bella Hadid

Age: 26

IG Subscribers: 56.6 million

TikTok Followers: 6.7 million

The Met Galas participated: 6

Known as: The top of the top. Each show, several campaigns per season, vogue blankets.

Gigi Hadid

Age: 27

IG Subscribers: 76.4 million

TikTok Followers: 943.5K

The Met Galas participated: seven

Known as: Right after its sister, with its own line of cashmere. (But she seems to be losing interest in modeling.)

Photo: Estrop, Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Parents: Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 27

IG Subscribers: 266 million

TikTok Followers: 4.4 million

The Met Galas participated: 8

Known as: Kardashian’s favorite half-brother and one of the highest paid models in the world.

Amelia Gray

Parents: RHOBAby Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Age: 21

IG Subscribers: 1.3 million

TikTok Followers: 83.9K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: The girl who walked for Balenciaga with a face full of fake piercings. A favorite of powerhouse stylist Katie Grand.

Photo: Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL; JP Yim/Getty Images

Lily Rose Depp

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Age: 23

IG Subscribers: 6.9 million

The Met Galas participated: 4

Known as: A Chanel ambassador like her mother before her. Oriented towards the theater but still takes time for the international vogue blankets.

Hailey Bieber

Dad: Stephen Baldwin

Age: 26

IG Subscribers: 49.5 million

TikTok Followers: 10.5 million

The Met Galas participated: seven

Known as: Double nepo shes both a daughter of Baldwin and wife of Justin Biebers. Saint Laurent advertisements and several magazine covers.

Photo: Andreas Rentz, Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

iris law

Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Age: 22

IG Subscribers: 686K

TikTok Followers: 276.7K

The Met Galas participated: 1

Known as: A former Burberry Beauty face (she booked this when she was 16) who has since paraded for Missoni and Cavalli.

Paris Brosnan

Dad: Pierce Brosnan

Age: 21

IG Subscribers: 201K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: An intermittent model for Ralph Lauren and Balmain. Recently shot a Korean QG cover with Brother Dylan.

Pictured: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images;

Esther McGregor

Dad: Ewan McGregor

Age: 21

IG Subscribers: 48.7K

TikTok Followers: barely 1,562

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: A Miu Miu favorite (the label is practically Nepo Baby HQ). This part-time tattoo artist has also booked acne commercials.

Sadra Bjarkardttir Barney

Parents: Bjrk and Matthew Barney

Age: 20

IG Subscribers: 26.8K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: One of nepo’s great escapes of the year. Ads for Miu Miu, the cover of Brit mag The nice lady, and an acting gig with his mother in The Nordic.

Photo: Victor Virgil/Gamma-Rapho, Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Age: 21

IG Subscribers: 8.8 million

The Met Galas participated: 2

Known as: Supermodel 2.0. Graduated from vogue covers with mom at vogue covers solo.

Lila Grace Moss

Mother: Kate Moss

Age: 20

IG Subscribers: 475K

The Met Galas participated: 1

Known as: The lookalike daughter of one of the greatest models of all time. Already booking concerts from Fendi, Tommy and Calvin Klein.

Photo: Pietro Daprano, Victor Virgil/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

James Turlington

Aunt: Christy Turlington

Age: 28

IG Subscribers: 31.1K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: The nephew who traded college baseball for Ralph Lauren shows.

Mingus Reedus

Parents: Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus

Age: 23

IG Subscribers: 42.1K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: The kid whose father did Prada campaigns and whose mother did everything. Baby booked Versace this season.

Photo: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU; Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Leni Klum

Mother: Heidi Klum

Age: 18

IG Subscribers: 1.7 million

TikTok Followers: 552K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: A Dior Beauty ambassador who now does mother-daughter lingerie shoots for Intimissimi.

Aoki Lee Simmons

Parents: Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons

Age: 20

IG Subscribers: 731K

TikTok Followers: 221K

The Met Galas participated: 0

Known as: The Harvard student who is absent occasionally for Sergio Hudson or stone moss fashion show.

Photo: Victor Virgil/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Anna Cleveland

Mother: Pat Cleveland

Age: 33

IG Subscribers: 96.1K

The Met Galas participated: 1

Known as: The daughter of a legendary Halstonette, and a full-fledged track item for over a decade.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP; JP Yim/Getty Images

Eve Jobs

Parents: Jobs of Steve and Laurene Powell

Age: 24

IG Subscribers: 459K

The Met Galas participated: 1

Known as: Having more name than face recognition. A favorite of Louis Vuitton.

Ella Emhof

Parents: stepmother Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

Age: 23

IG Subscribers: 342K

The Met Galas participated: 1

Known as: A textile art student who became a second daughter-in-law became regular track for Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu.

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

maye musk

Son: Elon Musk

Age: 74

IG Subscribers: 627K

TikTok Followers: 87.4K

The Met Galas participated: 2

Known as: A long time model who didn’t become a CoverGirl or sign with IMG until she was Tesla.