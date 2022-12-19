Fashion
The case for the fashionable t-shirt: make a statement with this simple garment
Men are harassed because they wear T-shirts all the time. When the people you’re with dress up and you show up in a T-shirt, you can rub a lot of people the wrong way. However, just because you’re wearing a t-shirt doesn’t mean you can’t dress as well as those around you, or even better.
T-shirts get bad press; many consider them the lowest clothing choices for men, with some even believing that t-shirts are just a step above underwear. What if we told you that t-shirts are more than just a men’s basic and can actually be the pinnacle of fashion? Here’s how you can take your high school summer vacation t-shirt game to king of street fashion.
Pay attention to the cut
As with many areas of menswear, looking good in a t-shirt comes down to fitting. Unfortunately, most men don’t know how this wardrobe staple should fit. Do not worry; we can make it easy for you. The rule of thumb here is to remember that it should be tighter in the arms and shoulders and looser in the torso.
When we say tighter, that doesn’t mean it has to cut off circulation. Likewise, when we say looser, we don’t mean the shirt has to hang from you like you borrowed your dad’s t-shirt. The shoulder seams of men’s tees should land at the shoulder bones, where the shoulder ends and the arms begin. Of course, unless it’s tailor-made for you, it can be hard to find, but try to get as close to it as possible. If the seam sits too far over the shoulder, it can shrink the look of your shoulders, which is the opposite of what you want.
The arms should squeeze the biceps just enough to show off your work in the gym. They should sit halfway between the shoulder and the elbow. If they are too long, your arms will appear short. if they’re too short, you’ll look like you’re channeling the 1950s. The torso of the shirt should be looser but still hug your body. For many men, this brings a bit of insecurity. Trust that there are many brands that take this into account. Whatever you do, don’t try to compensate by getting a shirt that’s too big; it only makes you look frumpy and bigger than you really are.
Pay attention to style
After the cut, it’s the style of the t-shirt itself that goes the worst. Sure, there’s a time and place for every t-shirt, but when you want to elevate that look, lose the graphics and brand names. Most of the time, graphic t-shirts and those with brand names on the chest look more garish than stylish. Here are three ways to improve the style of your shirt:
- make one V-neck. While most t-shirts come in a crew neck, which means the depth of the collar is the same all around, the v-neck offers a sleeker upgrade. This type of collar wraps around the back of the neck in the same way as a crew neck but meets lower in the front, forming a V.
- Make sure the t-shirt is a flattering color. Every man should have a color analysis done to find out which color looks best on him. Warm skin tones will generally look best in reds, oranges, and yellows, and cool skin tones will look best in greens and blues.
- Make the pattern subtle. While the coolest t-shirt is a vibrant and eye-catching color, patterns can make a t-shirt stand out. Loud and chaotic patterns, however, do the same thing as graphics or brand names. Make the pattern subtle to add depth to your look.
Don’t forget to layer
The beauty of a luxurious t-shirt is that it is perfect base layer to a set. Whether you wear one under a cardigan in winter or an open button all year round, tees are a great way to add another color to your outfit.
Another great layering option is to wear the t-shirt under a sports jacket. The coat dresses up the usual t-shirt and jeans combo, and the t-shirt dresses up the sport coat. If you’re heading to a slightly upgraded casual event, throw on a simple sports jacket over the t-shirt while everyone else is in a button-up or tucked-in polo to ensure you’re the best dressed in the room.
Men’s t-shirts have a bad reputation for being trendy and not stylish enough for anything other than the most casual of events. If you follow these three tips, you’ll prove that reputation wrong and get people talking. You might even change everyone’s mind about the value of t-shirts in the wardrobe.
Editors’ Recommendations
|
Sources
2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/t-shirts-for-men-can-be-stylish/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The case for the fashionable t-shirt: make a statement with this simple garment
- Google’s Pixel Tablet leaked to Facebook Marketplace
- The ‘triple sickness’ situation for the holiday season
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shares India’s support for an open internet
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, at the State Palace, DKI Jakarta Province, December 19, 2022
- Lootera, Singham Returns and other Bollywood films face legal issues after major bank issues public notice to production house for their involvement in Phantom Films
- Lagaan to RRR: Rajamouli’s Raj-era spectacle needs no cricket, it relies on a shrunken majoritarian nationalism
- Rebound in Treasury yields sets pace for stock market growth
- Agriculture and fisheries avoid new EU CO2 price – EURACTIV.com
- An earthquake hits the Philippines
- Governor-elect Healy Names Melissa Hoffer to New Position in Climate Change Cabinet
- Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to plunge across much of the United States