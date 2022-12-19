The case for the fashionable t-shirt: make a statement with this simple garment

Men are harassed because they wear T-shirts all the time. When the people you’re with dress up and you show up in a T-shirt, you can rub a lot of people the wrong way. However, just because you’re wearing a t-shirt doesn’t mean you can’t dress as well as those around you, or even better.

T-shirts get bad press; many consider them the lowest clothing choices for men, with some even believing that t-shirts are just a step above underwear. What if we told you that t-shirts are more than just a men’s basic and can actually be the pinnacle of fashion? Here’s how you can take your high school summer vacation t-shirt game to king of street fashion.

Pay attention to the cut

As with many areas of menswear, looking good in a t-shirt comes down to fitting. Unfortunately, most men don’t know how this wardrobe staple should fit. Do not worry; we can make it easy for you. The rule of thumb here is to remember that it should be tighter in the arms and shoulders and looser in the torso.

When we say tighter, that doesn’t mean it has to cut off circulation. Likewise, when we say looser, we don’t mean the shirt has to hang from you like you borrowed your dad’s t-shirt. The shoulder seams of men’s tees should land at the shoulder bones, where the shoulder ends and the arms begin. Of course, unless it’s tailor-made for you, it can be hard to find, but try to get as close to it as possible. If the seam sits too far over the shoulder, it can shrink the look of your shoulders, which is the opposite of what you want.

The arms should squeeze the biceps just enough to show off your work in the gym. They should sit halfway between the shoulder and the elbow. If they are too long, your arms will appear short. if they’re too short, you’ll look like you’re channeling the 1950s. The torso of the shirt should be looser but still hug your body. For many men, this brings a bit of insecurity. Trust that there are many brands that take this into account. Whatever you do, don’t try to compensate by getting a shirt that’s too big; it only makes you look frumpy and bigger than you really are.

Pay attention to style

After the cut, it’s the style of the t-shirt itself that goes the worst. Sure, there’s a time and place for every t-shirt, but when you want to elevate that look, lose the graphics and brand names. Most of the time, graphic t-shirts and those with brand names on the chest look more garish than stylish. Here are three ways to improve the style of your shirt:

make one V-neck. While most t-shirts come in a crew neck, which means the depth of the collar is the same all around, the v-neck offers a sleeker upgrade. This type of collar wraps around the back of the neck in the same way as a crew neck but meets lower in the front, forming a V. Make sure the t-shirt is a flattering color. Every man should have a color analysis done to find out which color looks best on him. Warm skin tones will generally look best in reds, oranges, and yellows, and cool skin tones will look best in greens and blues. Make the pattern subtle. While the coolest t-shirt is a vibrant and eye-catching color, patterns can make a t-shirt stand out. Loud and chaotic patterns, however, do the same thing as graphics or brand names. Make the pattern subtle to add depth to your look.

Don’t forget to layer

The beauty of a luxurious t-shirt is that it is perfect base layer to a set. Whether you wear one under a cardigan in winter or an open button all year round, tees are a great way to add another color to your outfit.

Another great layering option is to wear the t-shirt under a sports jacket. The coat dresses up the usual t-shirt and jeans combo, and the t-shirt dresses up the sport coat. If you’re heading to a slightly upgraded casual event, throw on a simple sports jacket over the t-shirt while everyone else is in a button-up or tucked-in polo to ensure you’re the best dressed in the room.

Men’s t-shirts have a bad reputation for being trendy and not stylish enough for anything other than the most casual of events. If you follow these three tips, you’ll prove that reputation wrong and get people talking. You might even change everyone’s mind about the value of t-shirts in the wardrobe.

