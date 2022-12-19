These fashion trends will be important in 2023, according to an expert

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

As the mastermind behind the headline-grabbing red carpet looks of stars like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Karla Welch is one of the most powerful celebrity stylists in the game. .

So, with 2023 fast approaching, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask about the fashion trends that are about to be everywhere in the new year.

From seasonally inspired colors to sexy sheer styles, the looks below are set to define 2023, according to Welch. Read on for the scoop and shop each one.

Color Analysis

Have you ever wondered why Hailey Bieber (pictured wearing Saint Laurent) looks so good in shades of beige? Like a mild autumn, she has the warmth to make them work – without looking washed out.

As Welch tells Page Six Style she expects to see Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva MagentaRepresented big next year “They still do really well,” the stylist says she recently became interested in seasonal color analysis, a method for determining which shades best complement skin tone and eye color and hair.

It’s already a booming trend on TikTok that has racked up nearly a billion views, and Welch expects it to become even more mainstream in the coming months.

Welch’s color analysis consultation with Marques confirmed that she’s a winter with meaning, as she often gravitates towards black and white when it comes to her own wardrobe. theoutfitcurator/Instagram

“I was a bit floored by that. Stylist for 20 years, I have a trendy approach to color. And knowing my clients, I know what colors look good on them,” she says. “But I think [color analysis] is great for a consumer…someone who says, “I’m not sure this color looks good on me”, which I get from people who aren’t my customers and love fashion.

To that end, Welch recently partnered with Amazon Style on its Pop-up organized by Color Meoffering buyers free color analysis consultations led by Mariana Marques of The curator of the outfit. Welch curated clothes racks for every seasonal palette at the event, held at Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.

Shop the trend:

Saks Fifth Avenue

Elie Tahari wrap coat in color block wool and cashmere ($695)

Francoise Valentine

Frances Valentine Bici chain clutch ($228, originally $348)

Camuto wins

Vince Camuto Hooded Buckle Jacket ($220)

Playful prints (and patterns)

Lashana Lynch’s multi-colored sequin Ashish slip dress has a lot of looks on its own, so Welch has smartly kept its accessories simple.

Bad news for those who hated the chaotic Gen-Z look of Haley Lu Richardson’s character on ‘The White Lotus’ “I think we’re going to see a lot of people leaning into Portia [and her style]says Welch, calling her outfits “so bad” but “amazing.”

That means mixed prints, contrasting colors and stacked patterns are fair game, but perhaps not all worn simultaneously like HBO’s hit set-up assistant; even Welch admits Portia’s appearance was “out of control” at times.

Still, she adds, “I think we’re going to see a lot of that kind of freedom in clothing.”

Shop the trend:

Net to wear

Farm Rio Jacquard Knit Cardigan ($175)

wacky

Sea Carson Floral Trousers ($255)

Amazon

Purfanree Leopard Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat ($14)

luxury leather

Justin Bieber’s shiny Balenciaga leather pants may have divided fans (and inspired more than a few comparisons to Ross Geller), but they were certainly fashion-forward.

Welch says she’s “still obsessed” with the creamy material and points out that leather jackets are a particularly good purchase for the New Year; she was even wearing a faux leather blazer at the time of our conversation.

“Literally, everyone needs [one],” she says. “It’s affordable, it’s so comfortable. And it’s like the perfect piece that’s going to live in your closet for a few years.

For those who prefer just a touch of the stuff, Welch says a leather scrunchie is a “great little way to bring back a bit of the ’90s and do it right.”

Shop the trend:

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Audrey jacket ($99)

Amazon

Eighttown Soft Leatherette Scrunchies ($12 for four)

Zappos

NYC Blank Motorcycle Jacket ($70, originally $98)

Feminine vibe

Sarah Paulson’s bow-tie heels and pearl earrings lend a feminine touch to her Christian Siriano fit-and-flare dress. Getty Images

“There’s a real femininity that I see in dressing again,” Welch says, not only when it comes to on-trend touches like ruffles and lace, but also “a return to form,” with skirts fitted pencil and hourglass silhouettes. in fashion.

For those whose personal style leans more minimalist, like hers, Welch says a well-placed girly accessory is a good fit.

“We have this stunning black satin shoe with a big crystal bow on our rack right now,” she says. “A trendy little shoe goes a long way.”

Shop the trend:

Saks Fifth Avenue

Max Mara Hiltex Jersey Ruffle-Hem pencil skirt ($525)

Saks Fifth Avenue

L’Agence Jenica Lace blouse ($395)

Mytheresa

Mach & Mach Embellished double bow satin pumps ($984)

pure genius

Olivia Wilde’s Dior leather and lace dress has lit up social media.

“I love the nude dress I don’t even think it’s necessarily a thing more,” says Welch, who recently dressed Wilde in a much-discussed lace Dior version for the People’s Choice Awards. “It’s like boyfriend jeans; boyfriend jeans never go anywhere, do they? It has become a must. »

The stylist particularly likes working with sheer styles because they “really show off the craftsmanship, like the beautiful lace or the hand-worked crystals,” but notes that you definitely don’t have to be sheer from head to toe. feet to follow the trend.

“A little crystal skirt is a fun piece to work with. I just think it needs to be balanced; like, I’m going to wear (mine) with a sweatshirt and a pair of tights and a nice pair of boots.

Shop the trend:

SSENSE

Flower of Evil Purple RhineStone Miniskirt ($375)

& other stories

& Other Stories sheer lace midi dress ($149)

free people

Free People Under It All Body ($58)

Suitable sharp

No one wears a brightly colored suit quite like Tracee Ellis Ross, seen here in a Lafayette 148 look.

You can’t go wrong with tailored pants or an oversized blazer, according to Welch. “I’m so classic; I love suits,” she says, adding that she likes to see the lines between menswear and womenswear continue to blur.

“I think there’s so much more freedom in clothing, and I like the fluidity,” she says.

Shop the trend:

Nordström

One Button Halogen Blazer ($129)

Hinny

Pinstripe Bardot Trousers ($129)

Reiss

Reiss Lennon tuxedo jumpsuit ($390)