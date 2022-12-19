Fashion
These fashion trends will be important in 2023, according to an expert
Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.
As the mastermind behind the headline-grabbing red carpet looks of stars like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Karla Welch is one of the most powerful celebrity stylists in the game. .
So, with 2023 fast approaching, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask about the fashion trends that are about to be everywhere in the new year.
From seasonally inspired colors to sexy sheer styles, the looks below are set to define 2023, according to Welch. Read on for the scoop and shop each one.
Color Analysis
Advertising
As Welch tells Page Six Style she expects to see Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva MagentaRepresented big next year “They still do really well,” the stylist says she recently became interested in seasonal color analysis, a method for determining which shades best complement skin tone and eye color and hair.
It’s already a booming trend on TikTok that has racked up nearly a billion views, and Welch expects it to become even more mainstream in the coming months.
“I was a bit floored by that. Stylist for 20 years, I have a trendy approach to color. And knowing my clients, I know what colors look good on them,” she says. “But I think [color analysis] is great for a consumer…someone who says, “I’m not sure this color looks good on me”, which I get from people who aren’t my customers and love fashion.
To that end, Welch recently partnered with Amazon Style on its Pop-up organized by Color Meoffering buyers free color analysis consultations led by Mariana Marques of The curator of the outfit. Welch curated clothes racks for every seasonal palette at the event, held at Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.
Shop the trend:
Elie Tahari wrap coat in color block wool and cashmere ($695)
Frances Valentine Bici chain clutch ($228, originally $348)
Vince Camuto Hooded Buckle Jacket ($220)
Playful prints (and patterns)
Advertising
Bad news for those who hated the chaotic Gen-Z look of Haley Lu Richardson’s character on ‘The White Lotus’ “I think we’re going to see a lot of people leaning into Portia [and her style]says Welch, calling her outfits “so bad” but “amazing.”
That means mixed prints, contrasting colors and stacked patterns are fair game, but perhaps not all worn simultaneously like HBO’s hit set-up assistant; even Welch admits Portia’s appearance was “out of control” at times.
Still, she adds, “I think we’re going to see a lot of that kind of freedom in clothing.”
Shop the trend:
Farm Rio Jacquard Knit Cardigan ($175)
Sea Carson Floral Trousers ($255)
Purfanree Leopard Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat ($14)
luxury leather
Advertising
Welch says she’s “still obsessed” with the creamy material and points out that leather jackets are a particularly good purchase for the New Year; she was even wearing a faux leather blazer at the time of our conversation.
“Literally, everyone needs [one],” she says. “It’s affordable, it’s so comfortable. And it’s like the perfect piece that’s going to live in your closet for a few years.
For those who prefer just a touch of the stuff, Welch says a leather scrunchie is a “great little way to bring back a bit of the ’90s and do it right.”
Shop the trend:
Steve Madden Audrey jacket ($99)
Eighttown Soft Leatherette Scrunchies ($12 for four)
NYC Blank Motorcycle Jacket ($70, originally $98)
Feminine vibe
“There’s a real femininity that I see in dressing again,” Welch says, not only when it comes to on-trend touches like ruffles and lace, but also “a return to form,” with skirts fitted pencil and hourglass silhouettes. in fashion.
For those whose personal style leans more minimalist, like hers, Welch says a well-placed girly accessory is a good fit.
“We have this stunning black satin shoe with a big crystal bow on our rack right now,” she says. “A trendy little shoe goes a long way.”
Shop the trend:
Max Mara Hiltex Jersey Ruffle-Hem pencil skirt ($525)
L’Agence Jenica Lace blouse ($395)
Mach & Mach Embellished double bow satin pumps ($984)
pure genius
Advertising
“I love the nude dress I don’t even think it’s necessarily a thing more,” says Welch, who recently dressed Wilde in a much-discussed lace Dior version for the People’s Choice Awards. “It’s like boyfriend jeans; boyfriend jeans never go anywhere, do they? It has become a must. »
The stylist particularly likes working with sheer styles because they “really show off the craftsmanship, like the beautiful lace or the hand-worked crystals,” but notes that you definitely don’t have to be sheer from head to toe. feet to follow the trend.
“A little crystal skirt is a fun piece to work with. I just think it needs to be balanced; like, I’m going to wear (mine) with a sweatshirt and a pair of tights and a nice pair of boots.
Shop the trend:
Flower of Evil Purple RhineStone Miniskirt ($375)
& Other Stories sheer lace midi dress ($149)
Free People Under It All Body ($58)
Suitable sharp
Advertising
You can’t go wrong with tailored pants or an oversized blazer, according to Welch. “I’m so classic; I love suits,” she says, adding that she likes to see the lines between menswear and womenswear continue to blur.
“I think there’s so much more freedom in clothing, and I like the fluidity,” she says.
Shop the trend:
One Button Halogen Blazer ($129)
Pinstripe Bardot Trousers ($129)
Reiss Lennon tuxedo jumpsuit ($390)
|
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/12/19/these-fashion-trends-will-be-big-in-2023-according-to-an-expert/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These fashion trends will be important in 2023, according to an expert
- Stocks edge lower in uncertain Wall Street trading
- imran khan: former pakistani prime minister imran khan says he tried to improve strained relations with india during his tenure
- Majorca “Bollywood Film…”
- College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday
- Israel embarks on challenge to find sensor technology to map archaeological sites
- From Liz Cheney to Donald Trump: Winners and Losers of the January 6 Hearings | January 6 hearings
- ‘You never go with a full denture’: Hollywood’s most portrayals of disability
- The case for the fashionable t-shirt: make a statement with this simple garment
- Google’s Pixel Tablet leaked to Facebook Marketplace
- The ‘triple sickness’ situation for the holiday season
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shares India’s support for an open internet