Prince William’s ex-girlfriend channels Kate Middleton in cinched-at-the-waist wedding dress photos

December 19, 2022 – 4:38 pm



Nicholas Murphy

The Prince of Wales attended his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s wedding to George Gemmell to see the bride’s royal wedding dress.

Eleven years after attending the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ royal wedding, William ex girlfriend Rose Farquhar has returned the invitation to her nuptials in Gloucestershire. Prince William was photographed looking dapper in a black tuxedo for the ceremony at the snow-covered Church of St Mary the Virgin in Tetbury Saturday, December 17. But did you notice how majestic Rose’s wedding dress was? WATCH: Royal wedding dresses that will go down in history… Loading player… For her special day with George Gemmell, Rose looked stunning in a demure long-sleeved white satin dress with a waist-defining sash and an A-line skirt. A fluffy white shawl around her shoulders was sure to add a layer of winter warmth, and she finished her look with pointy heels, elegant hoop earrings and her black hair curled in a half-up style. SEE: 14 daring royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie’s pink dress, Sarah Ferguson’s flowers and more Rose looked stunning in an A-line satin wedding dress with a fluffy shawl. Photo: James Whatling The overall look has been popular among other royal brides, including Princess Kate who wore an equally stylish second outfit to her wedding in 2011. After changing it Sarah Burton embroidered dress for Alexander McQueenKate opted for a simpler dress for her wedding reception with a satin A-line skirt, sweetheart neckline and embellished belt. The bride and groom were pictured in the back of a car after their ceremony in Gloucestershire. Photo: James Whatling She covered her shoulders with a soft and fluffy cream cardigan and wore her hair in bouncy curls. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s first wedding dress featured short sleeves and a bateau neckline. Rose and William dated in 2000 after meeting at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire the summer after William completed his A-Levels at Eton, but before attending St Andrews University in Scotland where he met his future wife Kate. After their separation, the former couple clearly remained close friends of the family. William looked dapper as he attended Rose and George’s wedding. Photo: James Whatling Voice contestant Rose’s wedding plans to George were announced in September. His father revealed that George ‘couldn’t be a more charming son-in-law for the future’, according to the Daily Mail. “The Gemmells have been our friends for years. We are absolutely thrilled,” he shared. ROYAL LATEST: Meghan Markle shares close-up wedding photo of her mother-in-law Princess Diana’s striking ring Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20221219159944/prince-william-ex-girlfriend-rose-farquhar-regal-wedding-dress-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos