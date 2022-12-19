Brooke Shields shares her 7 beauty and style essentials





actress, model, author, mom and national treasure Brooke Shields may have come into her own as a child star, but it was as a woman in her 50s that she came into her own. She is currently busy rewriting the narrative for women over 40 thanks to The beginning is now, her new digital platform and lifestyle brand that inspires and empowers women to embrace a full life and live it on their own terms, as well as hosting her iHeart Radio podcast Now what? With Brooke Shields where she discusses pivotal moments in people’s lives, including her own. Here, Shields, who recently starred in the holiday movie Holiday Harmony on HBO Max, shares her beauty (if she gave us big eyebrows, now she’s letting us know lashes), wellness and lifestyle essentials. When it comes to her complexion, Shields ranks this hydrating jasmine, neroli and rose face oil as #1 in her essential skincare routine. I love the smell and it keeps my skin so hydrated, she says.Rich in ceramides, fatty acids and antioxidants, it’s turbocharged with a blend of omega 3 fatty acids, 14 seed oils, seaweed extract and astaxanthin to deliver hydration in depth and visibly plump and radiate the skin. Follow her lead and apply it after your moisturizer or whenever your skin needs a hydration boost. For indulging in a high-tech at-home facial, Shields swears by this LED face mask, saying, “It has rejuvenated the texture and tone of my skin. FDA-approved, it features a combination of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode that stimulate collagen production, improve skin density, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and reduce redness and discoloration. Also, I feel like a superhero when I wear it,” she says. Put it on your face, hold the power button for two seconds, then relax for three minutes as the treatment works its anti-aging magic. Shields is of course known for her legendary brows, but more recently it’s her lashes that have become the center of attention after she said this lash-enhancing serum couldn’t live without it. My lashes are so much healthier and thicker since I started using this amazing product,” she says. The Shields Beginning is Now brand is here to inspire and empower a global community of women over 40 with real-life stories of aging gracefully, lifestyle, fitness and wellness tips and advice. sporty chic pieces. I live in our sweatshirts,” she says of their collection of 100% organic cotton sweatshirts and hoodies, designed with a comfortable, loose fit like the ones you wore in high school. leggingsthey are so comfortable. And our You bra is proof that the perfect sports bra exists. It has an amazing side zipper instead of fiddly back hooks so it doesn’t get stuck in my sweaty bra anymore. I practically live on caffeine and it makes me feel very European, says Shields of this coffee and espresso machine that brews four different single-serving sizes in a flat 25 seconds. I drink DeLonghi Double Walled Espresso Glasses. They look great and keep coffee hot without burning your fingers, she says. It’s the little things that count. They really work, says Shields of Pottymints, which comes in different flavor sets, all of which contain 40 individually wrapped mints. like a rose for 2-3 hot flashes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/beauty/brooke-shields-beauty-style-essentials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

