A Day in the Life of a Metaverse Fashion Designer RynityRift





RynityRift is a designer who creates digital clothing for Roblox.

He has created pieces for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Alo Yoga as well as celebrities like Karlie Kloss.

You could say I found my way to the metaverse as a gamer first, designer second. I started playing games on Roblox in 2013. The more I played, the more I got interested in developing the games, characters, and designs. So I started learning how to use Blender, a modeling software for computer graphics, through YouTube tutorials. In 2019, I finally took the plunge and made my first digital prop a top hat through a rambling combination of Blender and Photoshop. For the next six months, I made a new digital prop every day. This daily practice has helped me acquire the skills that I use every day to create designs. I got my first gig in 2020, when a brand messaged me on Twitter after seeing my designs in previous tweets. A few months later, I applied for a job as a user-generated content creator on Roblox and got the job. I have worked with them ever since. In traditional fashion, there are often limits to creativity, innovation or thoughtfulness with their designs. The final product is expected to meet certain expectations or adapt to current trends. When it comes to digital mode, however, the possibilities are limitless. You can simulate materials, test patterns, and even assemble without wasting real products. The radius of people I can reach as an up-and-coming designer is so much greater in the virtual world than in the real world. Over the years, I’ve collaborated with celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Paris Hilton, and Elton John on custom collections for the Metaverse. I’ve also worked with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Alo Yoga. Some brands I’ve worked with have asked me to create virtual replicas of their existing products. Other times, I was given a looser set of instructions about a general theme, idea, or aesthetic and asked to create a design around it. On assignments like these, I often design pieces that I would wear myself. Digital fashion has already evolved from a cryptic concept to a familiar notion. It is difficult to predict the kinds of developments that may occur over the next five years. I see myself eventually creating traditional clothing from my metaverse designs, developing ideas, designing and simulating pieces digitally before turning them into tangible, wearable pieces. Until then, you can find my creations in the virtual domain. Here is a glimpse of a day in my life.

