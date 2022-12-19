10 Anime Kids Who Dress to Impress

Japanese anime characters wear all kinds of outfits, from military or school uniforms to shabby casual outfits, sparkling ball gowns and elegant men’s tuxedos. They are usually adult and young adult anime characters who dress up to impress others, such as guests at a prom, but sometimes kids dress up too.





Young girls and gentlemen usually dress to impress when their parents bring them to a high society event, for example, and young princes and princesses dress well too. In the eyes of all anime fans, these little boys and girls are all great dressers, even though their outfits are considered ordinary in their own daily lives.

10/10 Yuuri is a well-dressed boy at all times

The maid I recently hired is mysterious

The housekeeper I hired recently is mysterious is set in present-day Japan, but its main characters obviously live in a neighborhood inspired by Victorian England. The maids, like Lilith and Natsume, are all dressed accordingly, and the young students like Yuuri and Tsukasa dress well too.

Yuuri the tsundere orphan was born to fairly wealthy parents, and he has outfits and an attitude to match. He’s a well-dressed boy both at school and at home, and he wouldn’t dare walk in the door looking like a redneck. Lilith might also have fun dressing her up for an outing.

9/10 As a child, Katarina Claes had many dazzling outfits

My next life as a villain

Otome game villain Katarina Claes was born into a noble family, so she had everything she wanted growing up, including fancy outfits and hair bows. The original Katarina was a spoiled brat about it, but the isekai version is more grateful for all she has in store. My next life as a villain.

The new Katarina Claes was a well-dressed little girl, although she also didn’t mind dressing up in work clothes to tinker with her garden. This annoyed her pretentious mother, Millidaiana, who wanted a delicate girl doll. However, Katarina is defined by much more than evening dresses and money.

8/10 Negi Springfield wears striped suits and stylish glasses

Mahou Sensei Negima!

The young Mahou Sensei Negima! The protagonist, Negi Springfield, is a polite and talented boy from Wales who has accepted a teaching position in Japan. He was also a wizard who aimed to do good for others, so he warmed up by teaching Japanese high school students.

As a teacher, Negi always dresses well in pinstripe suits to suit his petite stature, and he even has shoes and glasses to match. It doesn’t seem like Negi really needs those fancy glasses to see, but he often wears them at work anyway.

7/10 Kisa Sohma is the sweetheart of the author

Fruit basket

Young dandere Kisa Sohma hasn’t lived up to her tiger zodiac spirit at all. Rather than being proud and fierce, she withdrew into herself and even stopped going to school. Now Kisa has Tohru Honda to look up to as an inspirational big sister, and she’s happier than ever.

Personally, Kisa isn’t into frilly, girly clothes, but author Natsuki Takaya certainly is. Amusingly, the author often drew Kisa this way as a bonus Fruit basket illustrations and colorful art that, on a meta level, make Kisa one of the best-dressed youngsters in anime.

6/10 Ciel Phantomhive is a pint-sized Victorian gentleman

black butler

black butler is set in Victorian England and the characters dress accordingly as members of British high society. Sebastian is “one hell of a butler” with a matching tuxedo and white gloves, while his young master, Ciel Phantomhive, is a well-dressed boy.

Ciel always looks his best in various suits and tuxedos of various colors, usually darker colors. He also wears two rings, one on each hand, and wears a gauze eye patch in most scenes. This eye patch hides the Faustian contract over his right eye, making it one of the most unique eyes in the anime.

5/10 Melty Melromarc dresses up like the princess she is

The Rise of the Shield Hero

Several key characters from The Rise of the Shield Hero are royalty, primarily the Melromarc Royal Family. This family is a mixed bag in Naofumi’s eyes, but at least they look impressive with their high-quality outfits and flashy colors, including the young princess, Melty.

Melty is an adorable tsundere with neatly styled purple hair, as well as matching hair ribbons and dresses. She’s dressed for a dinner party, but she also doesn’t mind crossing the rough road with Naofumi’s party, where mud and rain might tarnish her expensive outfit.

4/10 Pride impersonates Selim Bradley, the well-dressed kid

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The shadowy homunculus Pride is actually the oldest of Father’s unnatural “children”, but in everyday Amestris society he assumes the identity of Selim Bradley in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. This childish character never grows or changes in appearance, and only sharp-eyed characters have realized that the same young boy has appeared throughout the story.

Selim Bradley is always well dressed in suits and other gentleman’s attire, tailored to suit him perfectly. He usually discards his suit jacket when fighting as himself, but tends to wear it when impersonating Selim Bradley, such as at local libraries.

3/10 Kanna Kamui loves colorful frilly outfits

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is a charming reverse-isekai anime where the main characters vary widely in their outfits, starting with Tohru’s classic maid costume. Miss Kobayashi doesn’t dress very well, but Elma wears nice outfits to work, and Kanna dresses well too.

Kanna is a calm but friendly young monster who looks like an adorable little girl with a tail. She often dresses in what is called a “gothic lolita with a tribal theme” outfit which always looks nice. She also has large beads in her hair and pink doll shoes to complete her outfit.

2/10 Mavis Vermillion favors colorful dresses minus the shoes

Fairy tale

In a flashback arc in Fairy tale, anime fans got to know Mavis in her early years, before the Fairy Tail guild even existed. Mavis won her freedom as a child, then spent years studying in an abandoned library before heading out to explore the world beyond her island home.

Mavis was well-dressed at the time, wearing a pale pink dress with ribbons, patterns, etc., and her wing-like hair accessories. However, Mavis didn’t wear matching stockings or fancy shoes, opting to go barefoot instead.

1/10 Nakano quintuplets well dressed as children

The Quintessential Quintuplets

During the main events of The Quintessential Quintuplets, the five Nakano sisters all have their own unique fashion sense and hairstyles, with tsundere Nino Nakano arguably having the best fashion. Years ago, meanwhile, the Nakano sisters all dressed the same.

The quintuplets were all well-dressed girls with charming outfits in light colors, including ribbons and even elegant shoes and white socks. They also wore their hair the same way, so it was difficult for outsiders to tell apart. Yotsuba was the first to change her appearance, specifically with a hair ribbon.

