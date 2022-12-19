Winter Fashion Finds Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

If you feel like your winter wardrobe is still lacking, we want to help you change that. There’s a lot of cold weather ahead, and we want you to be excited about it. This means new clothes to wear!

Of course, buying new clothes means spending money. Winter coats, boots and other clothing can be expensive, especially since you only use them for a few months a year. Below, you’ll find our favorite winter wardrobe fashion finds under $50 to help you save some cash!

21 Affordable Winter Fashion Finds

Coats

1. Our absolute favorite:We like itDaily ritual quilted lining because you can wear it alone on milder days or under a bigger down jacket on very cold days!

2. We also like:Short and light but still super warm and water resistant, thisAmazon Essentials Down Jacket is an amazing and inexpensive find!

3. We cannot forget:Stay cozy and stylish with the faux fur trim on the hood of this Royal Matrix Jacket!

Polar

4. Our absolute favorite:Comfort is key with thisCentury Star Fleece Hoodie. It’s just a bonus that it’s cute too!

5. We also like:A classic zipped style, thisFor G and PL jacket will quickly become a must-have, whether you’re going out or hanging out at home!

6. We cannot forget:You can also opt for thisThe Drop half-zip sweatshirt. We love the exaggerated collar!

Sweaters

7. Our absolute favorite:How great that you can grab that cottonGAP Turtleneck Sweater while it’s on sale?

8. We also like:How cute are the ruffle trims on thisBTFBM sweater? You will get so many compliments!

9. We can’t forget:What a beauty! We were instantly in love with the crochet lace sleeves on thisAlvaQ sweater!

Joggers and Sweatpants

10. Our absolute favorite:TheseAutomet Track Pants are just loose enough for that perfect comfy street style vibe!

11. We also like:Stay fashionable and comfortable with thesechampion joggers 58% off right now!

12. We cannot forget:These relaxed fitAmazon Essentials joggers will look great with everything from a cropped tee to a knit turtleneck!

snow boots

13. Our absolute favorite:Some snow boots might cost you over $100 or even over $200, but these cutiesBabudog short boots are incredibly affordable!

14. We also like:Warm, waterproof and perfect for trudging through the snow, theseFleece boots are fantastic finds!

15. We cannot forget:These all whiteMoudki Faux Fur Lined Boots will be great for perfecting a wonderfully wintery outfit!

Scarves

16. Our absolute favorite:Do you like a design atmosphere at a low price? look at this veronz scarf!

17. We also like:Do you like the ease of a circular scarf? ThisChalier infinity scarf even has fleece inside!

18. We cannot forget:Fall for the two-tone trend with this softFortree scarf. It smells of cashmere!

Hats

19. Our absolute favorite:A timeless accessory, this knitFurtalk Beanie has a fluffy faux fur pom pom on top!

20. We also like:Want something edgier than a traditional beanie? This slouchyhindu hat has a visor in front!

21. We cannot forget:Here’s another idea: this baseball styleTrailHeads Hat with a design that warms the ears!

