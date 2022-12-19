Fashion
Last minute Amazon gifts you can have delivered before the holidays
Alright, last minute shopping. It’s time to get serious. Christmas is only nine days away. If you’re one of the millions of last-minute shoppers planning to shop this week, here’s the gift guide you need.
From electronics to personal care, we’ve rounded up as many Amazon deals as we can find, all arriving before December 25th with free shipping in many cases.
For the avant-garde
Jessica Simpson Women’s Classic Pixie Cropped Denim Jacket Plus Size $56 (Arrives by December 22)
JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag $79.99 (Arrives by December 22)
Luvamia Women’s Long Sleeve Casual Jacket $46.99 (Arrives by December 22)
Plaid Long Blanket for Women Winter/Autumn Oversized Warm Scarf Large Tartan Scarves Wrap Shawl $14.99 (Arrives by December 22)
ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress Sweet Winter Jumper Dresses $43.99 (Arrives by December 22)
For adventurers
Mountain Voyage Minimalist Wallet for Men – RFID Slim Wallet $44.99 (Arrives by December 22)
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger – Best Inflatable Sofa for Camping, Hiking $39.98 (Arrives by December 22)
G4Free Sling Bags Men Shoulder Backpack Small Cross Body Chest Sling Backpack $17.99 (Arrives by December 22)
Camp Chef Everest 2 Burner Range $169.99 (arriving December 22)
Kelty Tru.Comfort 20 Degree Double Wide Sleeping Bag $180 (Arrives by December 22)
For hosts
Secura electric bottle opener, automatic electric corkscrew with foil cutter $23.63 (Arrives by December 22)
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $30.49 (Arrives by December 22)
Chess sets by Chess Armory $28.99 (Arrives by December 22)
SMIRLY bamboo cheese board and knife set: large charcuterie board set, cheese board $49.99 (Arrives by December 22)
Or, shop Amazon’s best vacation deals by category below:
Ashley Dill covers the online shopping industry, writing about commerce. She can be reached at[email protected].
