20 minutes with: Ciarra Pardo, founder of Los Angeles Fashion Week

When it comes to the first global fashion weeks, we think of New York, London, Milan and Paris. But what about LA?

Ciarra Pardo, president of Los Angeles Fashion Week, is helping to make the city a fashion capital of the world. Born in New York, Pardo worked in finance at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter before moving to Los Angeles at age 22.

There she worked as a consulting creative director for Geffen Records and Island Def Jam. She founded her own production company, Les Enfants Terribles, and soon after launched her second company, creative services agency GraviteCreative, where she worked alongside Grammy-winning artists such as Jay-Z , Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Usher and Rihanna.

Pardo was a key force behind the rise of Fenty, the billion-dollar fashion and beauty brand founded by Rihanna, working behind the scenes on the creative side, helping to make the singer one of the richest people around. entertainment and fashion and bringing inclusive fashion. to the general public, long before it was popular.

Fenty partnered with LVMH in 2019 and fashion house Fenty closed in 2021.

Los Angeles Fashion Week, which took place in October and will take place again in the spring of 2023, is Pardos’ latest project, powered by N4xt Experiences, a company co-founded by Pardo.

Pardo talks to penta on the secrets of creating a fashion brand, working with Rihanna and what excites her about LA style.

SLOPE : What is your background in fashion?

Ciara Pardo: I come from the world of creative direction. I had the chance to play in beauty, fashion, entertainment and technology. I saw the immense power of integrating these worlds. I talk a lot about our launch of Savage Fenty with a 13-foot hologram of Rihanna with Fenty Beauty. This led to a pop-up shop in Brooklyn in 2018, which I learned is what I wanted to see here. I wanted to create that same energy here at LAFW. It’s cutting-edge, but we’ve integrated beauty, technology and durability.

What durability?

We’ve teamed up with Livia Firth MBE, co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a creative agency that helps brands become sustainable. In LA, were in the wellness capital of the country. For us, we have a clear shared passion, that if we don’t have sustained efforts, we are heading down the wrong path. Weve has partnered with Eco Age to offer partnership and mentorship to learn how to do things in a more environmentally friendly way.

How did you come to Los Angeles?

I’m a born and raised New Yorker, I’ve lived in Los Angeles for 20 years, so I get to see the changes in the industry, and we’re currently going through a wild renaissance in contemporary art, the fashion and beauty. Technology is moving from Silicon Valley to Hollywood. It’s different for me. We offer a reinvented concept of LA Fashion Week and provide a playground. We could never compete with other fashion weeks, but what we create, and we hoped for what we create, is enough sexy so brands want to show it with us too.

Los Angeles Fashion Week took place in October and will take place again in the spring of 2023. LAFW





When you think of LA and fashion, what defines it here?

LA is the capital of casual cool. But there are so many other things that flow from it. Small brands have grown and are competitive. There are a ton of cool brands from LA, like Fear of God. I’m still New Yorker and I still wear heels during the day.

Would you walk in your heels?

100% and I’m still talking on my phone. The New Yorker in me always wants to walk. I think there’s this idea of ​​what LA is, but it’s changed a lot.

What neighborhood are you most excited about in LA right now?

Downtown LA has a lot of cool stuff, I can have a nice lunch and shop all day. Hollywood proper is also becoming something cool. You have all the usual fashion suspects in Beverly Hills and it’s not my preference to be there, but Venice in the West Side is amazing, from farm to table foods, housewares and style.

What was it like working with Rihanna?

I was its creative director before creating Fenty. Nothing could prepare me to start Fenty. I never thought he would find success as quickly as he did. When I decided to go in-house, I worked with Rihanna from the perspective of my own creative agency. When I went in-house to do this, I said I was five. I don’t know how to be internal and work for someone else.

I thought five years was enough to try to make a name for yourself. it happened much faster. I had a beautiful tool: Rihanna, beautiful face, sex appeal, grace, talent, all those things, and translate that into beauty, perfume and fashion. It wasn’t as easy as it looked. He taught me a crash course in beauty, fashion and fashion.

Fenty was so cutting edge, with inclusive fashion and virtual fashion shows.

We were the first sports brand to be featured at fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York. We were one of the first to take what was considered a sporting hobby and bring a high-end, large-scale moment to it. At the same time, while we were doing Fenty Puma, we were doing Dior. There is a special thing that Rihanna has, I had the chance to work with her. He is a chameleon of all chameleons. His work ethic and commitment are so important to the process.

What brands featured at LAFW excited you?

Maxwell Osbornes an OnlyChild [fashion collection] was so exciting, he came from many years of fashion label Public School. I’m a big fan of how he creates sustainable fashion that’s cool and beautiful, he’s a brand that does it well and it’s beautiful.

Fleur du Mal is super exciting, the brand Jennifer Zuccarinis is so exciting because it goes beyond the sensuality of lingerie to a more stimulating collection that is focused on sex appeal, and goes into ready-to-wear , while keeping the class. It’s a firecracker. Gypsy Sport is exciting, I have a ton of their pieces, and I’m Latin so I’m a big fan of LatinX designers. They are on to something cool, between the intersection of streetwear and sex appeal beyond sweatshirts and ultra-sporty. Sami Miro Vintage is onto something, she wanted to present the brand in a private, chic and invitation-only atmosphere. I support her. It’s sustainable.

Women fashion designers are sometimes pushed aside, why is it important to support women designers?

We want to maintain and support emerging creators; we are founded by women and led by women. Diversity can be overused, and it means so much, but staying true to it is key.

What’s next for cutting-edge fashion in 2023?

I think comfort with fashion is in order. Do what you think you should do [to be] sexy, or uncomfortable, came out. Comfort drives the way many traditional brands are changing their habits and style. There’s an energy that’s been shifted for women, period, which is clear to our voice, and comfortable. It’s a collective mindset that’s changing right now. He sees himself in everything.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.