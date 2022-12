Kylie Jenner Black PVC Dress From 1017 ALYX 9SM

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently curate and write things we love and think you’ll love too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Kylie Jenner enjoyed a party night at several events in Los Angeles with her family and friends on Saturday, December 17. The 25-year-old beauty mogul wore a bodycon vinyl dress from Matthew Williams‘s brand based in Italy 1017 ALYX 9SMwhich focuses on transforming high quality materials into creative designs that push the boundaries at a contemporary price point. The one-shouldered number Jenner selected, with help from her stylists alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, is made of black PVC and a strip of nude fishnet that slips into a loop at the chest and wraps around the back. She paired the signature piece with tall, pointed patent leather boots and a miniature square-handle bag, as well as Williams’ futuristic Tectonic sunglasses and chunky silver hoop earrings. Jenner opted for a nude blush matte lip and her black hair was twisted into a braided bun with two silky locks left loose in the front to frame her face. As she traveled with her sister Kendall from Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah at the Offsunset Lounge to Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday at Sunset at EDITION in West Hollywood, paparazzi captured photos of her look, but Jenner also shared a ICT Tac best friend Stassie Karanikolaou twirling her around to show off all the angles of her outfit. Jenner’s recent outfits have involved lots of latex and leather, including the oversized coat she wore over an Alaa cutout mini dress at Art Basel; the string bikini she rocked with sherpa boots on a ski vacation; and Prabal Gurung’s details which she completed with strappy sandals for a dinner party in New York at Le Carbone on Nov. 9. Ahead, see Jenner’s TikTok and buy two of the exact items she’s wearing.

