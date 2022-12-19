PacSun’s Fashion Island debut brings PS Reserve to the coast – Orange County Register

Anaheim-based Pacsun opened its new store on Friday, Dec. 16 at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, the sixth for the Orange County retailer.

The Fashion Island location includes the company’s popular resale concept PS Reserve, which was launched a year ago with Miki Guerra, designer of the trendy Magnolia Park, a sneaker clothing store in Burbank. The reserve line curates fashionable footwear based on the demand of today’s brand-conscious consumers.

At the Fashion Island store, trendy sneakers and hats are displayed on a wall like art.

We understand the importance of the resale market among our consumers, who are increasingly aware of where they shop,” said Brieane Olson, President of Pacsun. “We received amazing feedback on our PS Reserve drops, first sale within hours, and having sparked interest in the local community for resale, we thought Newport would be a great place to launch this new concept of in-store installation.

The Fashion Island store is the first among Pacsun stores to feature products from its partnership with Formula 1 and the Fear of God collection.

Shoppers can find the PacSun next to Dr. Martens at the mall.

The retailer also has stores at Brea Mall, The Outlets at Orange, Irvine Spectrum Center and Shops at Mission Viejo.

Hoag uses a new augmented reality concept for spine surgery

Doctors at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach have performed the first spine surgery using an augmented reality surgical navigator.

Called SyncAR for the Spine, the process was co-developed by neurosurgeons at the Hoags Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute and now has FDA clearance.

The system uses virtual 3D reconstructions of CT and MRI images to produce detailed images of anatomical structures and surgical tools and equipment. The spine hologram helps surgeons make pre-planned surgical decisions “down to the millimeter,” Hoag said.

Hoag said the patient was recovering well from the spinal procedure.

Airport traffic continues to climb

Air passenger traffic at John Wayne Airport increased in October 2022 ahead of the holiday season.

The airport recorded 1,079,792 passengers through its gates, an increase of 23.6% compared to October 2021 (873,422 passengers).

Travel numbers surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2019, when 897,873 passengers used the airport in October 2019, an increase of 20.3%.

The top three airlines in October 2022 based on passenger numbers were Southwest Airlines (412,370), United Airlines (155,195) and American Airlines (155,070).

De Anda honored by Fullerton Women’s Club

Marcella De Anda of Fullerton-based Taqueria De Anda received the Womens Club of Fullerton 2022 Business Leadership Award.

It was the 18th year that a local businesswoman had received the organization’s Business Leadership Award. Marcella De Anda is co-owner/partner of Taqueria De Anda, a 45-year-old family-run Mexican restaurant chain with 13 locations in Orange County and Los Angeles.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Orange-based First Financial Equipment Leasing is expanding into Canada by acquiring Toronto-based NorFund Capital.

Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Robert MacFarlane, president and founder of NorFund Capital, will lead the new First Financial Canadian Leasing company as Senior Vice President, overseeing sales strategies and business development in Canada.

Grant to help those in urgent need

Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and its Family Resource Center received a $10,000 grant from Citizens Business Bank to help low- and middle-income families seeking emergency funding for their base.

Disney donates $100,000 to Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. of Orange County received a $100,000 grant from Disneyland Resort as part of its Workforce Development Initiative that aims to inspire and provide opportunities for the next generation of storytellers and innovators.

The money will help pay for Girls Meet the Workforce and Project Accelerate, two work-readiness programs for teenage girls.

Disneyland also sponsored five girls through the Girls Meet the Workforce program last summer.

The grant will also support Project Accelerate, a new Girls Inc. program that extends services to high school graduates, helping them successfully enter the workforce.

Girl Scouts celebrate Hannukah

More than 200 Girl Scouts from Orange County gathered Dec. 8 for the second annual Girl Scouts Celebrate Hanukkah event at Congregation Shir HaMaalot in Irvine. Hanukkah; play the game of dreidel; and making their own mosaic menorahs.

Status Update is compiled from press releases by Editor Karen Levin and edited by Managing Editor Samantha Gowen.