Margot Robbie Hoodie Dress and More Celebs Trending





Photograph by Getty Images From the runway to the red carpet, a hooded dress is pretty much the coolest thing you can wear, look to Margot Robbie for proof. Margot Robbie has owned the red carpet lately. As she promotes her latest projects, the Aussie actress looks positively effervescent. There was the Bottega Veneta cutout moss green dress she wore to the Governor’s Awards in November, a flirtation Gucci buttercup mini dress chosen for the The Hollywood Reporters Women In Entertainment Gala on December 7, and most recently, a black hooded halterneck dress from Alaa’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection selected for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Babylon. Photograph by Getty Images The star of the future Barbie The film complemented her hooded dress with natural makeup, a few wisps of hair framing her face, a silver cuff bracelet, and black sheer tights. Photograph by Getty Images While it takes a certain level of confidence and style prowess to pull off an edgy twist like a hooded dress, edgy styling is by no means new. In fact, Grace Jones wore a shimmering magenta hooded dress to walk the Alaa Spring/Summer 1986 haute couture show in Paris. Worn with dramatic tonal makeup, including a bold dark lip, and no accessories, style elements that feel fresh today. The hoodie itself is a statement, so there’s no need to overdo it in the beauty and accessory departments, and Robbie’s ensemble reflects that “less is more” approach. Photograph courtesy of Imaxtree The resurgence of hoodie dresses has been seen in recent months both on red carpets and on the runways. Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway featured a black hooded dress with a side cutout, paired with exaggerated cat-eye makeup and sky-high platform heels. Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection (pictured above) included several figure-hugging hooded dresses in rich jewel tones, worn with black sunglasses and oversized tops with bold shoulders. The look here is clear: glamorous, cool and a bit dramatic. And celebrities like Ashley Graham, above wearing a crystal-embellished mesh dress by Interior at the TIME Person of the Year reception earlier this month, got the mission. Photograph by Getty Images Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley opted for a new sequined blue take on the hooded dress trend for the Governor’s Awards in November, wearing the high-necked 16Arlington dress with wet hair and mega sparkly Chopard jewelry. TikTok designer Addison Rae turned heads and established herself as a rising style star in early November when she wore a futuristic gray hooded dress from the vintage archives of Lily and Co to the CFDA Awards in New York . Photograph by Getty Images And months before sparking a whole new debate about the return of the much-maligned dress-over-trousers trend of the year 2000, Katie Holmes cut a daring figure in a skin-tight black hooded dress worn to attend the loan show. -à-porter spring 2023 from Tom Ford to September. Wouldn’t a hooded mini dress be so fun for a New Year’s Eve party? (Worn with glitter foundation and nothing else, of course.) If it’s too late to find one, let 2023 be the year we wear hooded dresses and heck, whatever might have been. seem risky or difficult to remove. And that includes dresses over pants.

