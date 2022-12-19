Fashion
10 Best Packable Down Jackets for Men 2022
Courtesy
The worst part of winter is the swelling of it all. Not the puffers themselves, but the bulky, oversized, heavy, unsleek of it all. I think we’re all about one tote bag slipping off a puffy shoulder away from absolutely losing it. And don’t even get me started on accidentally brushing things with the oversized shell of your water repellent jacket.
So when I say packable down jackets are the best thing since sliced bread, I mean it. Finally a warm jacket, but not too bulky. A jacket that, when you inevitably take it off inside (for fear of getting heatstroke), can fold up on itself into a neat, tidy little bundle, instead of forcing you folding it over your forearm and carrying it awkwardly. To finish! A jacket with which you can travel, without reserving its own airplane seat.
Packable down jackets bring together the best of fashion and function. They are winter without being an obstacle, practical without sacrificing comfort. All that to say: it’s an essential, and if you don’t have yours yet, well…one of us is the crazy one with the jacket that’s too baggy, too bulky, and that’s not me. Don’t worry, though; 10 of my favorite packable down jackets are just below.
Best Packable Down Jacket
Uniqlo
Ultra light down jacket
|Colors
|6
|Sizes
|XXS-3XL
|Hull materials
|100% nylon
|Filling materials
|100% down
Best Lightweight Packable Down Jacket
Patagonia
AlpLight down jacket for men
|Colors
|5
|Sizes
|XS-3XL
|Hull materials
|100% recycled nylon
|Filling materials
|100% virgin goose down
Best Versatile Packable Down Jacket
The north face
Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket
|Colors
|Black, Shaded Blue
|Sizes
|XXS-2XL
|Hull materials
|100% nylon
|Filling materials
|700 fill power goose down
Best Luxury Packable Down Jacket
Canada Goose
HyBridge Knit Packable Jacket
|Colors
|Black, Iron Gray, Navy Blue
|Sizes
|S-2XL
|Filling materials
|675 Fill Power Responsibly Sourced Goose Down
Best Affordable Packable Down Jacket
To slow down
Packable down jacket for men
|Colors
|8
|Sizes
|S-2XL
|Hull materials
|100% nylon
|Filling materials
|90% down, 10% feathers
Best Designer Packable Down Jacket
stone island
Black Quilted Down Jacket
|Colors
|Black
|Sizes
|S-3XL
|Hull materials
|100% nylon
|Filling materials
|90% duck down, 10% duck feathers
Best Warm Packable Down Jacket
32 degrees
Ultralight Down Packable Jacket for Men
|Colors
|Summer Leaf, British Khaki, Black, Stormy Night
|Sizes
|S-2XL
|Hull materials
|100% Polyester
|Filling materials
|650 Fill Power Down
Best Breathable Packable Down Jacket
REI Cooperative
650 Down jacket 2.0
|Colors
|5
|Sizes
|S-3XL
|Hull materials
|Nylon taffeta
|Filling materials
|650 Fill Power Down
Best Stylish Packable Down Jacket
polo ralph lauren
The packable jacket
|Colors
|6
|Sizes
|XS-2XL
|Hull materials
|100% recycled nylon
|Filling materials
|PrimaLoft ThermoPlume
Best Streetwear Packable Down Jacket
So
Black Mountain Lodge Puffer Jacket
|Colors
|Black
|Sizes
|S-XL
|Hull materials
|100% nylon
|Filling materials
|93% white goose down, 7% feathers
