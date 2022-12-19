10 Best Packable Down Jackets for Men 2022





Courtesy The worst part of winter is the swelling of it all. Not the puffers themselves, but the bulky, oversized, heavy, unsleek of it all. I think we’re all about one tote bag slipping off a puffy shoulder away from absolutely losing it. And don’t even get me started on accidentally brushing things with the oversized shell of your water repellent jacket. So when I say packable down jackets are the best thing since sliced ​​bread, I mean it. Finally a warm jacket, but not too bulky. A jacket that, when you inevitably take it off inside (for fear of getting heatstroke), can fold up on itself into a neat, tidy little bundle, instead of forcing you folding it over your forearm and carrying it awkwardly. To finish! A jacket with which you can travel, without reserving its own airplane seat. Packable down jackets bring together the best of fashion and function. They are winter without being an obstacle, practical without sacrificing comfort. All that to say: it’s an essential, and if you don’t have yours yet, well…one of us is the crazy one with the jacket that’s too baggy, too bulky, and that’s not me. Don’t worry, though; 10 of my favorite packable down jackets are just below. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Packable Down Jacket Uniqlo Ultra light down jacket Colors 6 Sizes XXS-3XL Hull materials 100% nylon Filling materials 100% down Best Lightweight Packable Down Jacket Patagonia AlpLight down jacket for men Colors 5 Sizes XS-3XL Hull materials 100% recycled nylon Filling materials 100% virgin goose down Best Versatile Packable Down Jacket The north face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket Colors Black, Shaded Blue Sizes XXS-2XL Hull materials 100% nylon Filling materials 700 fill power goose down Best Luxury Packable Down Jacket Canada Goose HyBridge Knit Packable Jacket Colors Black, Iron Gray, Navy Blue Sizes S-2XL Filling materials 675 Fill Power Responsibly Sourced Goose Down Best Affordable Packable Down Jacket To slow down Packable down jacket for men Colors 8 Sizes S-2XL Hull materials 100% nylon Filling materials 90% down, 10% feathers Best Designer Packable Down Jacket stone island Black Quilted Down Jacket Colors Black Sizes S-3XL Hull materials 100% nylon Filling materials 90% duck down, 10% duck feathers Best Warm Packable Down Jacket 32 degrees Ultralight Down Packable Jacket for Men Colors Summer Leaf, British Khaki, Black, Stormy Night Sizes S-2XL Hull materials 100% Polyester Filling materials 650 Fill Power Down Best Breathable Packable Down Jacket REI Cooperative 650 Down jacket 2.0 Colors 5 Sizes S-3XL Hull materials Nylon taffeta Filling materials 650 Fill Power Down Best Stylish Packable Down Jacket polo ralph lauren The packable jacket Colors 6 Sizes XS-2XL Hull materials 100% recycled nylon Filling materials PrimaLoft ThermoPlume Best Streetwear Packable Down Jacket So Black Mountain Lodge Puffer Jacket Colors Black Sizes S-XL Hull materials 100% nylon Filling materials 93% white goose down, 7% feathers Trishna Rikhy

Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire.

