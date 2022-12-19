Karen Harvey Companies Announce Return of Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference in Collaboration with Nasdaq





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Fashion Tech Forum (FTF) announced its return to the stage in 2023. FTF’s sixth annual conference will be hosted in conjunction with Nasdaq on April 11e at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. This year’s theme is Building Brands and Teams in a World Emerging from Chaos. The impact of world events on businesses, teams and entrepreneurs has created a more immediate need for change than at any time in the past fifty years, and FTF 2023 programming has been curated with a sense of urgency around the need for leadership recalibration and transformation. . FTF was co-founded in 2014 by Karen Harvey, CEO of The Karen Harvey Companies (KHC), and Maia Wojcik, Chief Brand Officer of KHC, to bring together the world’s most innovative CEOs, founders, leaders, creators and investors from fashion, beauty, retail and technology, engaging them in a conversation about how to build future-ready businesses. This year, alongside the Nasdaq, FTF will serve as a solid platform to connect these leaders with actionable ideas that help move today’s global economy forward. The partnership with Nasdaq reinforces FTF’s mission to create a space to share experiences, vision and critical insights into the future of these powerful industries. As we emerge from a nearly three-year period in which the fragility of many of our core operating platforms became evident, we also realized our ability to innovate in times of crisis. However, the work has only just begun. In every company, boardroom and in the daily lives of these building brands, the real conversation is now focused on how we need to think and act differently, said Karen Harvey. It is important to recognize that the separation between our personal and professional lives has dissolved, and today what was outside is now inside. To put inspiration back to work, we must welcome creativity and remember that humanity is what brings us together and allows us to build new frameworks. We have been particularly excited about these conversations which we hope will provide a blueprint for how to embed this information into the businesses and practices of all participants. FTF 2023 keynote speakers include Tremaine Emory, Creative Director of Supreme and Founder of Denim Tears; and Angela Ahrendts DBE, former CEO of Burberry, former Senior Vice President of Apple Retail and President of Save the Children International, with additional speakers announced in early 2023. Past FTF speakers have included Virgil Abloh; John Hoke, CCO of Nike; Emily Weiss, founder of Glossier; Questlove; Diane Von Furstenberg; Michael Preysman, CEO of Everlane; Poppy Harlow; Sophia Bush; Josh Luber, CEO of Stock X; Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement; and Scott Galloway. FTF 2023 is an invitation-only event. Ticket requests can be made to [email protected] About Karen Harvey Companies:



Through strategic consulting, executive search, thought leadership and professional development, The Karen Harvey Companies enables leaders to change the arc of their businesses today, to prepare for tomorrow. The Karen Harvey Companies is an ecosystem of three entities: KHC, FTF and INDX. KHC is an international consulting firm focused on executive search and consulting services for innovation-driven lifestyle brands, with a focus on luxury, fashion, beauty and bringing new creators to client companies for high-level collaborations. In addition to FTF, The Karen Harvey Companies launched INDX, an online marketplace for world-class creative and digital talent. KHC has gained international recognition for bringing some of the industry’s most successful CEOs and creative leaders to powerful global companies. The company is based in New York, London and Paris.

