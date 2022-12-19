Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle once wore the same dress





Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had something in common before they met. In the wake of the drama surrounding the Sussexes’ new Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry & Meghan’, Diane von Furstenberg taken to instagram to remind people that the two royals aren’t that different after all, in fact, the two stepped out in the same lace dress of her design. “Once upon a time there were two beautiful women married to two kind and handsome princes (here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita.) Wishing them all peace and love for the new year!” the fashion legend, 75, captioned side-by-side photos of the two women wearing the classic style. Markle, 41, was the first to wear the look, choosing the navy mini version for a USA Network event in Los Angeles in 2012; she paired the dress with nude pumps and honey highlights in her hair. Meghan Markle wore the mini version of the DVF “Zarita” dress on a red carpet in 2012. Getty Images While Markle was still an actress on “Suits” and married to ex-husband Trevor Engelson when she wore her DVF dress, her future sister-in-law was engaged to Prince William at the time. Two years later, Middleton, 40, chose a long black version of the style, pulling her hair up into a loose bun and accessorizing with diamond hoop earrings for the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London. Kate Middleton debuted her Diane von Furstenberg “Zarita” dress at the Royal Variety Performance in London in 2014.

Advertising The current Princess of Wales loved the look so much that she also wore it to a friend’s wedding a month later. In 2017, she went conservative for a third time for a gala dinner celebrating the Anna Freud Center and, a few weeks later, once again for a dinner with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to celebrate their 70th birthdays. Although the all-lace design is no longer available in Markle’s mini or Middleton’s maxi sizes, there are plenty of vintage versions listed on resale sites like posh mark and eBay. Diane von Furstenberg once outfitted Meghan and Kate in the same lace look. WireImage Von Furstenberg fans were also excited about the twinning moment and seeing a connection between the royals, who have reportedly been at odds for years. “Hope the dress brings sone [sic] reconciliation between them! one person commented. Another wrote: “Pretty. I love the Navy. I wish them both time to reconcile and be with family, life is short. Years of tension between Markle and Middleton appear to have reached a crescendo amid the release of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries, which dropped into two parts this month. AFP via Getty Images

