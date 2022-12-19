How preppy clothes became an enduring fashion trend

A Ralph Lauren polo shirt. A varsity jacket. Khakis and moccasins. Are these clothes casual? Evening dress for a date? Is it a “preppy” look? The answer happens to be a bit of all of the above, and that’s because they share a common fashion ancestor: Ivy.

Based on mid-century clothing worn on Ivy League campuses, Ivy is a fashion trend that has stood the test of time. In his podcast, “Articles of Interest: American Ivyjournalist Avery Trufelman traces the global history of the Ivy style, from its roots at Princeton University to its modern iterations by brands like Uniqlo.

Trufelman spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about Ivy and her legacy today. The following is a transcript of their conversation.

Avery Trufelman: Ivy was a huge super duper sartorial phenomenon in the mid-20th century. And over time, it evolved into what in the 70s and 80s was called “preppy style”, and what I say now has almost no name. I mean, as menswear writer Derek Guy says on the show, you know, a button down shirt is just a shirt. Khaki pants are just pants. But once upon a time, it was all part of a style known as Ivy.

Kai Rysdal: Alright so it’s gonna get a little meta here but this whole season is kind of and like I said before I turned on the microphones I’m not sure exactly how this interview was going to pan out so I have to stop here for a minute and talk about this idea that you talk about in the first episode of this trending season, because that’s what happened here. Ivy used to be a thing, it became a trend, and now, correct me if I’m wrong, ubiquitous in what we wear.

Truffle: Yeah, I think if you want to wear something for a job interview, if you want to look good in the evening, that’s a standard dress style. You know, if we really look for the origins of where it came from, it came from the Princeton campus, and it came from Brooks Brothers. And it was once very important to look white and to look rich and to look masculine. But this is where the study of trends comes in. In the 20th century, we went from wanting to look rich to wanting to look cool. And what’s strange is that preppy clothing has changed with all these trends. If you follow it through the 20th century, it says a lot about the state of American desire in this fascinating way.

Rysdal: Which is really interesting, because the roots of what we now see as Ivy started in Japan.

Truffle: Oh yeah. Ivy was exported to Japan by this guy named Kensuke Ishizu. And that really started the contemporary fashion industry in Japan, and then Japanese brands started making American clothes better than American companies. And this can be seen in very niche Japanese brands like Evisu and Kapital, but especially Uniqlo. If you take a closer look, it’s really an iteration of the mid-century American preppy style, which they then exported and resold to us. And we love that!

Interior of a Uniqlo store in Washington, DC (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rysdal: We do. But on this idea that we love it and trends grow and become everywhere at once not to mix up my media if you’ve seen the movie someone in one of your episodes says the thing to About trends that’s so corrosive is that they get so capitalized because it’s all business and you have to make money. And that’s kind of why and how it happens.

Truffle: This is why and how it happens. But I do think trends are, to some extent, innate in human nature. And yes, I think they can be corrupted by capitalism, just like love can be corrupted by capitalism, you know, for Hallmark Valentine’s Day cards. And I think at the same time, the Ivy style, the preppy style, the staple style, whatever you want to call it, has kind of been driven by trends over the decades. Oddly enough, it’s also a way of resisting trends. And one person I interviewed said, “You know, that’s so cool, because that’s so, so silly.” And you’re looking at photos of Miles Davis wearing button down shirts that look so cool.

Miles Davis looking handsome in a button down shirt, as pictured in 1959. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rysdal: He looks so good.

Truffle: I mean, he looks so good. It’s like the coolest way to be cool is to wear silly clothes and take them off. I think we’re now seeing an Ivy-style comeback, you know, I know the pandemic isn’t over, but as we kind of come out of our pods and look around, the most simple that you can always come back to make sure you look like some sort of acceptable baseline is Ivy. It’s a trend that also resists trends.

Rysdal: We are all reverting a bit to the average, aren’t we?

Truffle: Yeah, in a way.

Rysdal: This gets us out of chronological order, but kids of the 70s and 80s won’t forgive me if I don’t mention Ralph Lauren’s name here.

Truffle: Oh, Ralph Lauren is a big part of the story. I mean, Ralph Lauren started out working at Brooks Brothers. He was a salesman when he was around 20 for a year. And he kind of had an idea what the style was, but he realized [the clothes] were kind of boxy. And he was like, what if I take this look and make it more body conscious, make it kind of sleek? And he did. He did an updated version of Ivy and really summoned himself to the preppy era by introducing the polo shirt to the canon of Ivy clothing. And one of my favorite fun facts is that what we now call the polo shirt was really a tennis shirt. It was invented by a tennis player. And now we’re naming it after Ralph Lauren’s company, we’re naming it after a different sport, which I think is a lot of fun.

Rysdal: At the end of this podcast, you kind of come clean up a bit. And you say, you know, you always thought of yourself as an outsider to this Ivy thing, but you looked around a bit and found out that you were actually into it and into it. And I guess I wonder, can the rest of us, can we all get away with it if we wanted to?

Truffle: I mean, it’s such an interesting thing, right? Because these clothes are so linked to notions of class. And, yeah, I really had to give an account at the end, which is, you know, I went to prep school. And I really didn’t like that style, because I didn’t like what the private education system I was in was about. And, you know, my theory on that is that Ivy clothing is everything that the Ivy institutions themselves aren’t: it’s a relatively affordable, accessible look that’s really open to so many people. And it’s so powerful. I mean, that’s why, you know, the far right wore khakis and polo shirts at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. That’s because it was a look that communicated openness and togetherness and, you know, they kind of took that power from the Ivy clothes and perverted it. But that’s what’s fascinating about these clothes. They really do have a power that is open to everyone including me and I realized that instead of just denying it or trying to walk away from it, maybe I should just embrace it.