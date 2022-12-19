



Don’t hold back.The gameslammed trolls who slammed the way her 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. Real name rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor take frominstagramon Sunday, December 18, to share a photo of Cali when she was younger versus a photo of her today. Someone please tell the LORD to help you. She was only 2 a week ago. Now my baby is 12, he’s growing and it won’t stop, The Game, 43, wrote alongside a photo of his daughter wearing a silver dress and a white jacket wrapped around her arms. After encouraging his followers to follow Cali, whom he shares with his ex-fianceTiffney Cambridge,on hernew page because her old one is hacked, the How We Do musician addressed critics who said she was not dressed according to her age. [DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNETn, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful@the_combs_twinssweet 16 birthday party]The game concluded in legend. The California native continued to stand up to trolls after the Instagram account@TheShadeRoomshared the photos on their own account. I’ll say it once so people who aren’t his parents will understand. My daughter is 12 and both of her parents are beyond strict, he wrote in the comments section. Tiffney is a teacher with a masters degree and 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent and very capable of raising our daughter to be awesome even though I wasn’t in the picture but I’m in the picture so. He went on to explain that Tiffney called him to ask if it would be okay for Cali to wear the outfit forjessyandDLila Combs to party. After talking to her at length for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter switch since she wears a school uniform 5 days a week, The Game explained. My daughter has grown tremendously over the past year and is now almost 59 and beautiful. He is a straight A student and is shy in most cases and dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots most days. Courtesy of The Game/Instagram The Dreams rapper noted that the party had a futuristic theme, adding that Cali wanted to look great and be confident to support her friends’ celebration. The game is over, I am her father and her protector and she is and always will be an incredible young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays and thank you for your opinions on a child that belongs to us but we GOT him. In addition to Cali, The Game also shares sons Harlem Caron, 19, and King Justice, 15, with his ex-fianceValeisha Butterfield.

