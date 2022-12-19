Since its inception in 2011, MR PORTER has slowly earned a well-deserved reputation as a world-class curator for men’s fashion apparel and accessories. And while until now MR PORTER’s unparalleled eye for curating masculine style has enabled him to amass an impressive and ever-expanding collection of hand-selected wardrobe staples and style pieces. , the company has now opted to start applying that same set of skills to creating its own new offerings, the latest of which sees the UK-based retailer team up with the 154-year-old luxury Swiss watch brand. , International Watch Company, to offer a limited series of IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 Limited Edition Watches.

In short IWC Big Pilot’s 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 Specifications 1

Ref. No: IW329703

Case size: 43mm

Case Thickness: 13.6mm

Housing Material: Bronze

Water Resistance: 100m

Movement Type: Automatic

Power reserve: 60 hours

Movement: Caliber 82100

Light: Super-LumiNova

Crystal: Sapphire

Strap: Alcantara

Put into practice First impressions of the 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 of the great pilot

Upon detaching and opening the black leather case in which this limited edition watch is sold, you are greeted by the stunning gunmetal case and black dial staring at you with details that jump out even more. when viewed against the camel-colored suede roll that the watch is packaged inside the gift/travel box. Marking the first in a series of new upcoming collaborations from MR PORTER and IWC, the limited edition 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 of the Big Pilot sports an elegant yet understated aesthetic that reveals more and more of its unique details as time goes by. as you spend time taking it visually. Drawing obvious influence from vintage designs, this limited edition reference is still easily identifiable as a member of the IWC Big Pilots watch family, however, those more familiar with the watch will no doubt recognize its myriad of exclusive designs. has a wellness area further unboxing below.

Photo: HICOCONSUMPTION

Resized bronze case The case of the Big Pilot’s 43 MR PORTER Edition 1

The limited edition 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 watch from IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot is built around a 13.6 mm thick case crafted from bronze and featuring an oversized knurled bronze crown that handles both time setting tasks and manual winding. And while the Big Pilots watch typically comes in larger sizes of 44mm, 44.5mm, and 46.2mm, this limited edition features a slightly smaller width of 43mm, a small tweak that makes the watch noticeably more conducive to daily use. Contrasting the bronze case with a titanium construction with a nude finish, the back of the watch is capped with a non-transparent case back that features International Watch Co. and MR PORTER EDITION 1 branding etched into the tablet material superior.

Photo: HICOCONSUMPTION

A black and gold face The dial of the Big Pilot 43 MR PORTER Edition 1

Sitting beneath a sapphire crystal is the limited edition 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 black dial of the Big Pilot. The watch face features a set of gold-plated hands with Super-LumiNova coated minute and hour hands that spin around a set of vintage-inspired numerals. The 12 o’clock numeral has also been replaced with IWC’s signature triangular index, a two-point and triangle symbol that was designed to help pilots instantly identify the position of the hands of a watch on the dial after just a glance. Below the triangular index is an IWC Schaffhausen logo. There is also the word AUTOMATIC above the 6 o’clock position while just below it reads the words Swiss Made. In a nod to this watch being Edition 1, MR PORTER has also chosen to tune the 1-digit dials with Super-LumiNova a detail that goes unnoticed, to jump out at its wearer when seen in the dark . Super-LumiNova also adorns the hour and minute hands of the dials, the markers at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock and the triangular index at 12 o’clock.

Photo: HICOCONSUMPTION

Alcantara Excellence The strap of the Big Pilot’s 43 MR PORTER Edition 1

In addition to its uniquely engraved titanium caseback, 43mm bronze case, black dial and gold-plated hands, another feature reserved exclusively for the limited edition 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 watch of IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot is its bracelet. Crafted from premium Alcantara, a material more commonly found in supercar interiors than watch straps, the strap has been decorated with two pairs of bronze rivets just above and below of the case lugs, matching the bronze case of the watch and providing even more visual contrast. Sporty bronze, IWC-branded hardware, another model-exclusive touch on this limited-edition watch, the watch strap is secured via a deployment clasp closure configuration that has been fitted with an EasX-CHANGE system that allows for precise adjustments and makes it easy to put on. the watch on or take it off another immensely desirable quality to have on a watch for everyday use.

Photo: HICOCONSUMPTION

Caliber 82100 The movement of the Big Pilot 43 MR PORTER Edition 1

Inside the case of Big Pilot’s limited edition 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 watch is the Caliber 82100 movement, a Swiss-made automatic motor developed in-house by the International Watch Company. Running at 28,800 Vph, the movement has 22 jewels and an impressive 60 hour power reserve. While it may not be the most innovative automatic movement, the 82100 is nonetheless a high-end, perfectly reliable workhorse that is sure to provide years, if not decades, of accurate timekeeping.

Photo: HICOCONSUMPTION

Conclusion Final Thoughts on The Big Pilot’s 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 Limited Edition Watch

Managing to elevate what is already an objectively fantastic aviation-inspired watch, the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot Limited Edition 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 makes it abundantly clear that MR PORTER subscribes to the belief that the devil is in the details, because this bronze case The watch features an incredibly calculated design, and in which every millimeter of the watch has clearly been meticulously and painstakingly considered. With its 43 mm bronze case, its gold-plated hands juxtaposing its black dial, its black Alcantara strap fitted with bronze rivets and a suite of other exclusive reference details, MR PORTER has managed to give an even higher touch upscale and fashion-forward to what was already one of our favorite minimalist watches. And, in addition to its unique design, this watch is made even more special by the fact that IWC will only produce a total of 500 units worldwide.

Backed by a generous 8-year warranty, the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s 43 MR PORTER Edition 1 Limited-Edition Automatic 43mm Bronze and Alcantara watch (Ref. No. IW329703) is available now, with a price tag set at $10,900.