Fashion
Get Jennifer Lopez’s dress 70% off
At this point, we can safely assume that Reformation is part of that of Jennifer Lopez favorite brands (PS their winter sales is in progress now!). The starlet was pictured wearing the brand on several occasionsincluding in a series of Instagram snaps at the time of her wedding to Ben Affleck this summer.
In such a pictureeagle-eyed fans were quick to identify J.Lo’s pink gingham dress as Reformation’s Tagliatelle Linen Dress in the Blush Check pattern.
CA$105/US$74
CA$350/US$248 to the Reformation
Included in Reformation’s winter sale, J.Lo’s Tagliatelle dress features an embellished bodice with a corset and a scalloped lace neckline. It is available in four colors and patterns, including classic black, floral beige, and white.
A mega steal at 70% off, J.Lo fans can take home the linen dress for just $105 and $245 off its original price of $250. To save on the Marry me the actress’ Tagliatelle linen dress and shop 12 other highlights from Reformation’s limited-time winter sale, Click on here or scroll below.
This cute floral dress has “summer wedding season” written all over it.
CA$128/US$89
CA$425/US$298 to the Reformation
Cashmere under $70? Say no more!
CA$68/US$47
CA$225/US$158 to the Reformation
This glamorous long-sleeved dress will be perfect with a pair of high boots for parties this winter.
CA$116/US$83
CA$385/US$278 to the Reformation
This super comfy wool cardigan can be worn on its own or layered over a t-shirt for your cold weather wardrobe.
CA$84/US$59
$280 CAD $198 USD to the Reformation
We are already dreaming of this mini linen dress for our summer 2023 wardrobes.
CA$63/US$44
CA$210/US$148 to the Reformation
Color me obsessed with these candy pink Owen pants (and don’t be surprised when you see me wearing them all over town).
CA$76/US$53
CA$253/US$178 at Saks Off Fifth
Honestly, you can never go wrong with a belted trench coat; especially one as classy as this one.
CA$157/US$110
CA$523/US$368 to the Reformation
These menswear-inspired pants come in several eye-catching colors, including green and lemon orange.
CA$76/US$53
CA$253/US$178 to the Reformation
Dasha from Reformation is a casual, button front, short sleeve, midi dress perfect for future warm weather.
CA$105/US$74
CA$250/US$248 to the Reformation
We love this shiny knit halter top for festive gatherings or as part of evening wear.
CA$49/US$34
CA$98/US$68 to the Reformation
Have you ever seen a prettier dress? This silk halter mini dress is available in three stunning prints.
CA$93/US$65
CA$310/US$218 to the Reformation
So, so glamorous! The Roxana dress from Reformation features a crew neckline and short flutter sleeves.
CA$116/US$83
CA$385/US$278 to the Reformation
