Dsquared2 returns to mixed format for fall 2023





MILAN Dsquared2 returns to the mixed format it first adopted in 2016. The brand’s next show that will cap off the first day of Milan Fashion Week for Men on January 13 will be a mixed display of the Dsquared2 fall 2023 men’s and women’s collections. No more WWD We were ready to go back to the mixed approach, something that comes naturally to us, because we always design the Dsquared2 man with the Dsquared2 woman in mind and vice versa, said Dean Caten. The Dsquared2 men’s and women’s collections often share a common creative inspiration, recalls Dan Caten. The label run by the twin designers had recently decoupled its collections, holding four shows in 2022 for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 men’s and women’s ranges. The move was described by creative directors as a testament to the dynamism of the menswear market, at a time when other luxury brands were following the same path, as reported. We wanted to give the same spotlight to our two collections; they have the same importance in the history of our brand and deserve to be treated in the same way, explained at the time Dean Caten. Dsquared2 was an early adopter of the mixed format in 2016, spurring a wave of show coupling that has remained largely stalled until recently. Catens initially chose the men’s season to showcase their student collections and their current return is no exception, flanking other brands from the Milan scene showcasing both ranges in January and June, including 1017 Alyx 9SM, Jordaluca and Federico Cina. Other brands, including JW Anderson, use the catwalk to unveil the main men’s collection alongside the women’s pre-fall range, often sharing the same creative theme. Behind the scenes of the Dsquared2 Mens spring 2023 collection in June. As reportedwith 72 events, including 21 parades and 31 presentations, the next Milan Fashion Week January 13-17 will kick off with Gucci’s first standalone menswear show in three years and the first after former creative director Alessandro Michele suddenly parted ways with the luxury brand in November. The story continues Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

