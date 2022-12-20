Girl Scouts share how they’re helping change the dress code at Auburn schools





AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) – Schools in the city of Auburn are approving an update to their dress code, thanks to the diligence of a small group of young women demanding a change. In early May, the four girls met to discuss the dress code and ways to change it. This caught their attention after several classmates complained about being pulled out of class to change clothes if they broke the dress code. This means parents would then have to bring a change of clothes to school, or the student would have to be suspended for the rest of the day. You often didn’t know you didn’t follow the dress code, and it’s just very humiliating the way they made you stand up in front of the class and say you had to go change, Avery Moore said. After multiple complaints from classmates and students about violating the dress code policy at Auburn City Schools, four Girl Scouts decided it was time for a change. In early May, they started a petition, getting over 1,000 signatures. It seems really important. It makes me feel like I’ve done something really big,” Maggie Blair said. The Auburn City Schools Board of Education recently approved the new, updated Girl Scout dress code proposal. It will enter into force in January 2023. A huge update is that student height is now taken into account when it comes to the length of shorts, skirts and dresses. A Girl Scout said during the hot summer months. She would wear jeans in fear that her shorts would not meet the requirements. The old dress code, your shorts had to be four inches above your knee, so the shorts would have to be that long, and that’s unrealistic if you have long legs like Avery, Ella Carlson said. The new dress code says it’s now five inches from the tip of your torso, while the girls tell me that’s about the average length of shorts you see in stores. Two other changes to the dress code include the width of strappy tank tops, and girls are no longer required to wear long shirts over leggings. Meyers said this new dress code update will help relieve stress when students are choosing an outfit to wear to school. I’m just really happy that I can go to school now, and so many other girls will be able to go to school now without having to worry, said Virginia Meyer. For a complete list of new dress code requirements for schools in the city of Auburn, Click here. Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

