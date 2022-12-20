10 Looks That Changed Her Style Legacy Forever

Michelle Obama has spent the past month on tour promoting her book, The Light We Carry. It’s the former first lady’s second tome (her first book, Becoming, released in 2018, after she and President Barack Obama left the White House). The circuit included late-night talk shows and sold-out venues across the country, where Obama chatted with the likes of Oprah, Conan OBrien, Tyler Perry, Hoda Kotb and other bold-named friends.

The tour also inevitably brought about another round of style moments for one of the most fashion-forward first ladies in history. This time, however, Obama has raised the stakes even higher, not only redefining what constitutes professional attire and what women can and should wear in their later decades, but also essentially transforming the legacy of First Lady Style completely on its head, even in the post-White House era.

Looking back, maybe it all started with a pair of boots. In December 2018, when the FLOTUS alum kicked off her Becoming Tour, she appeared on stage at Brooklyns Barclays Center (for a chat with Sarah Jessica Parker) wearing a pair of glittering Balenciaga stretch thigh high boots. The fashion choice immediately drew criticism for the boots’ $3,900 price tag. But as Obama explained to Parker on that stage, now I’m free to do anything.

That post-White House ethos seems to have expanded even further for the first lady in the years since she wore those sparkly boots. On the book’s second tour, the most advanced fashion trends were in, from cargo pants and tracksuits to scarf tops, denim and full leather. It was all put together with the help of longtime stylist Meredith Koop and an assortment of heeled ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman, which Obama has worn nearly a dozen times recently. The first lady also changed her hair to include braids, noting to interviewer Ellen DeGeneres during her Nov. 15 appearance that it was a style she wanted to wear in the White House, but felt pressured. to keep his hair straight as Americans got used to having a black president.

Obama’s new book focuses on stability and maintaining trust in times of uncertainty. So it’s no surprise that the first lady matches sartorially with equally daring looks. Attached is a look at 10 looks that have marked Michelle Obama’s style transformation since leaving the White House and redefined the First Lady’s fashion aesthetic along the way.

1. Leather and studded boots from head to toe

Obama wore a full black leather Palmer Harding jacket and pants with Stuart Weitzman studded boots and a braided bun while touring Atlanta on Dec. 2.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Fox Theater on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. – Credit: Getty Images for ABA

Getty Images for ABA

2. Balenciaga glittery yellow silk thigh-high boots

For her Becoming Tour in 2018, Obama took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a pair of Balenciaga thigh-high boots. They were just really cute, she told Parker onstage. I was like, These some nice boots!

Obama discusses his book Becoming at the Barclays Center on December 19, 2018 in New York City. – Credit: Getty Images

Getty Images

3. The Ultimate Inauguration Day Look

For President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 21, Obama chose a head-to-toe brown look by designer Sergio Hudson. Wide leg pants, sweater and matching overcoat and belt was the ultimate winter ensemble.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are seen before US President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. – Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pool/AFP via Getty Images

4. A total denim look with braids

For her chat with Ellen DeGeneres in Washington, DC to kick off her tour, Obama wore a denim ensemble by Danish brand Ganni, paired with patent burgundy slippers by Stuart Weitzman and a braided hairstyle. During a chat with DeGeneres, the former first lady discussed the pressure at the White House to keep her hair straight as Americans got used to having a black president.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at the Warner Theater on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. – Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

Getty Images for Live Nation

5. A new brand of power suiting

Pantsuits have long been the power uniform of women in politics, but Obama proved that they could also be cool while keeping their connotations of power. The former first lady wore a neon yellow Proenza Schouler suit for her Today show appearance in November, paired with Anny Nord heels and Jennifer Fisher and Sara Weinstock jewelry. While in the White House, Obama rarely wore a pantsuit, opting instead for dresses and A-line skirts, often paired with cardigans and ballet flats. His tailored appearance not only redefined his style standards, but gave a new dimension to the symbol of the pantsuit.

Obama on the Today show, Monday, November 14, 2022 in New York. – Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

6. A scarf top and wide jeans

The FLOTUS alum debuted perhaps her most carefree look yet when she took to the stage in a Marine Serre dress, worn as a scarf-style top, paired with wide-leg Balmain jeans, another pair of Stuart Weitzman ankle boots, hoop earrings from Elizabeth Hooper and Vhernier and Jennifer Fisherman’s Rings.

7. A portrait like no other

For the September 2022 unveiling of her White House portrait, Obama donned a feminine pleated dress with Gianvito Rossi velvet pumps, a look that recalled her style during her years in the White House. But it was the portrait that made sartorial history: Artist Sharon Sprung portrayed the armed first lady naked (an Obama-style signature) in a pastel blue dress by Jason Wu.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends the official White House portrait unveiling ceremony for herself and former President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. – Credit: CQ- Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

8. High athleisure

For the Atlanta leg of her tour, Obama got sporty in a Fila jacket, worn with Roksana cargo pants and a Christy Rilling bodysuit, Stuart Weitzman ankle boots and Nina Runsdorf and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

9. A sequin jumpsuit

While appearing on stage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez, Obama wore a silver sequined suit by Sachin & Babi with Sophia Webster heels and jewelry by Sutra and Shiffon.

Michelle Obama with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez at the 61st GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. – Credit: Getty Images for recording A

Getty Images for Record A

10. A crystal fringed suit

For the Toronto leg of his Becoming Tour, Obama wore a crystal fringed suit by Area with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Michelle Obama in Toronto, 2018. – Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

SOPA/LightRocket images via Gett

