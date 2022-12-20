Aubrey Plaza looks stunning in a gray dress with a plunging neckline as she shoots a scene for Megalopolis

Aubrey Plaza looked stunning in a figure-hugging gray dress with a plunging neckline as she filmed a scene for her upcoming movie Megalopolis in Atlanta.

The 38-year-old had her newly blonde hair styled in a bun and the makeup department gave her a bold red lip and bright red nails to stand out against the muted hue.

The costume was completed with a pair of high-heeled gray boots with gold chains.

The White Lotus star was seen wrapped in a fur coat as she discussed a scene with director Francis Ford Coppola, 83, and co-star Adam Driver, 39.

Both men wore dark trench coats as they stood in front of a vintage car.

The Marriage Story star kept warm with a black hat, and the director covered his head with an orange beret.

In another scene, Aubrey was seen wrapped up in Adam’s trench as he kept warm in a black hoodie.

The film is a passion project for the Oscar-winning director who,Variety reported, is spending $120 million of his own money to bring it to the big screen.

Forest Whitaker, Shia LaBeouf and Nathalie Emmanuel are just a few of the actors to have signed on for the epic project.

The plot has not been fully released, but it is described on IMDB.com as “an architect wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia in the wake of a devastating disaster”.

Aubrey received an early holiday gift. Her thriller, Emily the Criminal, is in the top 10 on Netflix.

The two-time author is also promoting her new children’s book The Return of the Christmas Witch on social media.

She and her creative partner, Dan Murphy, also collaborated on a previous book, released last year, The Legend of The Christmas Witch. Both are now available on store shelves.