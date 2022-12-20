Fashion
Aubrey Plaza looks stunning in a gray dress with a plunging neckline as she shoots a scene for Megalopolis
Aubrey Plaza shows off her bust in plunging dress as she films Megalopolis scene with Adam Driver as director Francis Ford Coppola looks on
Aubrey Plaza looked stunning in a figure-hugging gray dress with a plunging neckline as she filmed a scene for her upcoming movie Megalopolis in Atlanta.
The 38-year-old had her newly blonde hair styled in a bun and the makeup department gave her a bold red lip and bright red nails to stand out against the muted hue.
The costume was completed with a pair of high-heeled gray boots with gold chains.
Stunning: Aubrey Plaza, 38, looked stunning in a figure-hugging gray dress with a plunging neckline as she filmed a scene for her upcoming movie Megalopolis in Atlanta
The White Lotus star was seen wrapped in a fur coat as she discussed a scene with director Francis Ford Coppola, 83, and co-star Adam Driver, 39.
Both men wore dark trench coats as they stood in front of a vintage car.
The Marriage Story star kept warm with a black hat, and the director covered his head with an orange beret.
Wrapped up: The White Lotus star was seen wrapped up in a fur coat as she discussed a scene with director Francis Ford Coppola, 83, and co-star Adam Driver, 39. Both men wore dark trench coats as they stood in front of a vintage car
In another scene, Aubrey was seen wrapped up in Adam’s trench as he kept warm in a black hoodie.
The film is a passion project for the Oscar-winning director who,Variety reported, is spending $120 million of his own money to bring it to the big screen.
Forest Whitaker, Shia LaBeouf and Nathalie Emmanuel are just a few of the actors to have signed on for the epic project.
The plot has not been fully released, but it is described on IMDB.com as “an architect wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia in the wake of a devastating disaster”.
Project Passion: In another scene, Aubrey was seen bundled up in Adam’s trench coat as he kept warm with a black hoodie. The film is a passion project for the Oscar-winning director who spends $120 million of his own money to bring it to the big screen
Aubrey received an early holiday gift. Her thriller, Emily the Criminal, is in the top 10 on Netflix.
The two-time author is also promoting her new children’s book The Return of the Christmas Witch on social media.
She and her creative partner, Dan Murphy, also collaborated on a previous book, released last year, The Legend of The Christmas Witch. Both are now available on store shelves.
Children’s books: Aubrey has written two children’s books with her creative partner Dan Murphy: The Legend of the Christmas Witch was published last year. The sequel, The Christmas Witch Returns, was released in October.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11555961/Aubrey-Plaza-stunning-gray-dress-plunging-neckline-shoots-scene-Megalopolis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aubrey Plaza looks stunning in a gray dress with a plunging neckline as she shoots a scene for Megalopolis
- United Nations conference reaches historic biodiversity agreement
- Turkey aims to develop long-range ballistic missile, says Erdogan – Middle East Monitor
- How Glass Onion Sneaked In A Surprise Knives Out Actor Cameo
- More than 1 million chickens infected with bird flu in Washington county
- UK plans to legally deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, judges rule – POLITICO
- Ohio State Football is targeting a tight transfer portal with Big Ten experience
- Donald Trump trading cards lose value
- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to meet Wang Yi in Beijing
- Bollywood roundup: Nikki Tamboli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Tiwari, and more…
- Microsoft eyeing $1 billion Teams boon on London Stock Exchange
- The hottest Kiwi tech M&A deals for 2022