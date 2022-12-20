smart home equipment, chargers, etc.

Over the past few weeks, our team here at9to5Toyscurated our own gift guides for just about anyone on your holiday gift shopping. But now that the window for getting a freebie is coming to an end, shoppers hoping to get the perfect gift are still in luck. We’ve all put together a selection of last-minute gifts, all ready to be delivered in time for Christmas. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and easy last-minute gifts.

Last minute gifts arriving on Christmas Day

Throwing in our favorite last-minute gifts of the holiday season is a mainstay here at 9to5Toys. Anker makes some of our favorite chargers, and one of its latest releases has captured our hearts time and time again this year. Just launched earlier in the fall, the new Anker PowerCore 24K offers one of its most powerful mobile solutions with a 24,000 mAh internal battery. It also incorporates a 140W USB-C PD output that allows it to effortlessly charge a MacBook M1 Pro, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more. without sweating. There’s also a built-in screen to monitor real-time charging stats.

It might have an MSRP of $150 on sale for $130 right now, but the Anker PowerCore 24K is by far the most versatile charger I have ever owned and is something I use every day. It doesn’t matter if the person on your list already has a million chargers, this will easily be the last one they need for a while. I have reviewed countless power banks and the like over the years here at 9to5Toys, and there is yet to be one as useful as the latest Ankers. Our hands-on review also covers the full feature set with a bit more detail.

Bellroy Compact Tech Kit

TheBellroy Tech Kithas a number of things going for it when it comes to gifts. Not only were we impressed after trying the previous generation models, but it’s also the kind of freebie that a wide range of people can actually use. At this point, just about everyone has a slew of tech cables, chargers, cases, covers, adapters and accessories lying around, or a combination thereof, and the Bellroy Tech Kit provides a nicely made home for it all. in a neat place. , organized fashion.

The compact design features a series of built-in elastic straps to neatly store cables, as well as pockets for everything from a wireless mouse to wall chargers and more, there’s even some sort of hidden stylus, pen or an Apple Pencil loop inside. Available in a range of colourways, from neutral grays and charcoal options to navy blue and more, each with matching interior accent fabrics, they’re made of a water-resistant woven fabric with a shapely zipper that I used mine every day for years now without fail providing a robust solution that looks great just $55.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is a must-have for gamers

I don’t know about you, but in my family some of the most exciting gifts at Christmas are those that encourage everyone to relax and have fun, so my last minute gift suggestion is the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller. Compatible with iPhone, Android, PC, Nintendo Switch and more, this versatile controller is sure to spark a little fun this Christmas and beyond.

Plus, it sports a look and feel that can be enjoyed by just about every age group. I own a few and the build quality is just awesome. To $50, it’s hard to beat the value here given the level of compatibility it offers. For comparison, Backbone One (iOS/android), Razer Kishi V2 (iOS/android), and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller retail for $70 or more.

Switch to smart home automation with Govee smart Wi-Fi bulbs

If you know someone on your list who is looking to get started in the world of smart home automation, some smart bulbs are a great place to start. You can still order Govees 4 Pack Wi-Fi Color Changing A19 Light Bulb for Car $39.99 shipped. I bought a 2 pack of these lights earlier in the year when I had my lamp and ceiling lights at different color temperatures and wanted them to sync.

While I could have gotten two of the same LED bulbs, I had an Echo Show that did nothing but function as an alarm clock, so I used that. The setup process is simple, and once you enable the Govee Skill for Alexa, the device powers up immediately. Using just my voice, I can change the brightness, color, and even set them to preset scenes via Alexa, and the Govee app gives full control, including timers and additional automation. These simple light bulbs are a great way to embark on a journey to a smart home.

Wonderfold Stroller Wagon tames children

Give the little ones adventure this year with theWonderfold Stroller Wagonit’s the ultimate kid’s transportation system as well as a mobile playpen. Amazon currently has theX and W seriesavailable. Plus, each has pre-Christmas shipping options. The best thing about the Wonderfold Wagon is that it’s a gift that keeps on giving because it grows with your family.

They are available in two- or four-seat options and fold easily to fit into small spaces, such as the trunk of your car. All-terrain wheels make it easy to maneuver and it features a removable canopy with an adjustable design for ultimate sun protection. Finally, it has an easy to use one-step foot brake as well as ample storage space that includes pockets on all sides. Price starts at$289 shipped and varies by series.

Offer a laser engraver to your favorite maker

This year I really dove deep into the maker space and used a variety of products from a number of different brands, but the ATEZR P10 stands out as one of the best lasers I’ve used to date and an outstanding last minute gift. So that you can get smaller 40W CO2 systems for about the same price, 10W ATEZR P10 is a great last minute gift choice due to its large size and versatility. Just last night I was able to engrave a 1218 cutting board with a 114 verse, and it only took about 30 minutes, which is pretty quick for such a large design.

The ATEZR P10 also comes natively with air assist support and works with most rotarys on the market, making it an even better value all around. So if you’re looking for a way to personalize gifts, create your own products, or just have fun with laser beams burning wood and other materials, then the ATEZR P10 is one of the best buys on the market right now.

