Fashion
Takeaways from Maryland’s struggles against UCLA
Photo by Maryland Athletics
Maryland Men’s Basketball had its first lopsided blowout of the season Wednesday at home against UCLA, losing 87-60 with a score that didn’t reflect how out of reach this game was from the start.
Every once in a while you get your ass kicked. It’s part of life, Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. They kicked our ass today.
The last time Maryland hosted UCLA was on December 1, 1972, when Bill Walton had 18 points and 28 rebounds en route to defeating the Terps at home, 65-64. The Terps (8-3), who will play far more often at UCLA once their West Coast counterpart joins the Big Ten, have reason to assume beatings like Wednesday’s won’t be routine, but they eventually succumbed to fatigue.
Maryland has had arguably one of the toughest schedules of any NCAA team over the past two weeks, facing three ranked opponents in four games. He beat No. 18 Illinois in spectacular fashion at home in front of a sold-out crowd, stumbled against Wisconsin in the following game in a defensive battle, fell early to No. 6 Tennessee before his comeback in the second half only drop by three points. short, and looked like a team that could use a day off in the rout of No. 16 UCLA.
This game got off to a bad start. Both teams missed the first six shots, including four on the Bruins’ side, but the Terps couldn’t make them pay. The Bruins were the first to find their groove; their 7-0 run to the board was the smallest deficit the Terps would see in the entire game, as they labored for 40 minutes without some semblance of a coherent attack.
Jahmir Young headlined the Terps’ shortcomings against the Bruins’ fast defense, coughing up five turnovers while going 0-8 down the field. Greatest Donta Scott failed to assert himself when Young got blown up, as Willard referenced UCLA’s defensive strategy. He scored 12 points on useful efficiency, but ideally Scott would take more than eight shots.
Hakim Hart and Don Carey couldn’t strike from the outside, and the Terps showed consistent rift in offense as they faltered in three straight losses. Maryland entered the half 49-20, having shot 2-11 of three, while UCLA fired far fewer long-range attempts on greater efficiency, draining two tries on six. Maryland shot 29.3% on three of its losing streak, only starting to connect once the game was already unrecoverable.
Turnovers also helped the Bruins take an early lead. Young wasn’t the only one whose pockets were getting picked, with the Terps giving up 13 interceptions, including 11 turnovers in the first half alone. UCLA ran in transition and capitalized all night, picking up 19 points on turnovers, while Maryland scored just four.
Julian Reese missed the second half after being elbowed in the right shoulder, coming out of the half with his shoulder encased in ice. Willard called it a cautionary tale, but it was the team’s first injury issue this season.
Ian Martinez was one of the only players to fire before the starters called it a night. He scored a team-high 16 points, hitting four of five 3-pointers, with his rebounding and off-the-bench defense helping his teammates where they needed it.
[Ian] getting more minutes could be the norm going forward, Willard said. He’s averaging 7.3 points per game this season, a career high in three seasons, with his 2.5 percent steal percentage ranking second on the team, above any starter.
The Terps are now getting the vacation they’ve been desperately waiting for, until their game next Thursday. They will host the Saint Peters Peacocks (5-5). They hope to silence the doubters, but there is even worse than the 8-3.
[This schedule] gets tough, but at the end of the day, that’s what we signed up for,” Scott said.
Related
|
Sources
2/ http://wmucsports.net/takeaways-from-marylands-struggles-against-ucla/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Takeaways from Maryland’s struggles against UCLA
- Google CEO Pichai meets PM Modi to voice support for India’s G20 Presidency
- Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in trial that returned mixed verdict – The Hollywood Reporter
- Best films of 2022 in the United States: No 5 RRR | Bollywood
- Google Workspace vs Microsoft 365 Best Office Suites for Business 2023 – Features, Collaboration, Communication | Google Workspace
- Things Bollywood could have changed in 2022
- Recent surge in group A streptococcal infections among British children
- Afghan survivors get new homes six months after a deadly earthquake
- Why a Jan. 6 committee criminal referral for Trump won’t force the DOJ to act
- Helm.ai spends $31M to expand its ‘unsupervised’ self-driving software TechCrunch
- Corset dress by Winnie Harlow | Photos from the Lakers game
- National Stock Exchange: NSE chief favors longer trading hours