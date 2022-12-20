Takeaways from Maryland’s struggles against UCLA

Maryland Men’s Basketball had its first lopsided blowout of the season Wednesday at home against UCLA, losing 87-60 with a score that didn’t reflect how out of reach this game was from the start.

Every once in a while you get your ass kicked. It’s part of life, Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. They kicked our ass today.

The last time Maryland hosted UCLA was on December 1, 1972, when Bill Walton had 18 points and 28 rebounds en route to defeating the Terps at home, 65-64. The Terps (8-3), who will play far more often at UCLA once their West Coast counterpart joins the Big Ten, have reason to assume beatings like Wednesday’s won’t be routine, but they eventually succumbed to fatigue.

Maryland has had arguably one of the toughest schedules of any NCAA team over the past two weeks, facing three ranked opponents in four games. He beat No. 18 Illinois in spectacular fashion at home in front of a sold-out crowd, stumbled against Wisconsin in the following game in a defensive battle, fell early to No. 6 Tennessee before his comeback in the second half only drop by three points. short, and looked like a team that could use a day off in the rout of No. 16 UCLA.

This game got off to a bad start. Both teams missed the first six shots, including four on the Bruins’ side, but the Terps couldn’t make them pay. The Bruins were the first to find their groove; their 7-0 run to the board was the smallest deficit the Terps would see in the entire game, as they labored for 40 minutes without some semblance of a coherent attack.

Jahmir Young headlined the Terps’ shortcomings against the Bruins’ fast defense, coughing up five turnovers while going 0-8 down the field. Greatest Donta Scott failed to assert himself when Young got blown up, as Willard referenced UCLA’s defensive strategy. He scored 12 points on useful efficiency, but ideally Scott would take more than eight shots.

Hakim Hart and Don Carey couldn’t strike from the outside, and the Terps showed consistent rift in offense as they faltered in three straight losses. Maryland entered the half 49-20, having shot 2-11 of three, while UCLA fired far fewer long-range attempts on greater efficiency, draining two tries on six. Maryland shot 29.3% on three of its losing streak, only starting to connect once the game was already unrecoverable.

Turnovers also helped the Bruins take an early lead. Young wasn’t the only one whose pockets were getting picked, with the Terps giving up 13 interceptions, including 11 turnovers in the first half alone. UCLA ran in transition and capitalized all night, picking up 19 points on turnovers, while Maryland scored just four.

Julian Reese missed the second half after being elbowed in the right shoulder, coming out of the half with his shoulder encased in ice. Willard called it a cautionary tale, but it was the team’s first injury issue this season.

Ian Martinez was one of the only players to fire before the starters called it a night. He scored a team-high 16 points, hitting four of five 3-pointers, with his rebounding and off-the-bench defense helping his teammates where they needed it.

[Ian] getting more minutes could be the norm going forward, Willard said. He’s averaging 7.3 points per game this season, a career high in three seasons, with his 2.5 percent steal percentage ranking second on the team, above any starter.

The Terps are now getting the vacation they’ve been desperately waiting for, until their game next Thursday. They will host the Saint Peters Peacocks (5-5). They hope to silence the doubters, but there is even worse than the 8-3.

[This schedule] gets tough, but at the end of the day, that’s what we signed up for,” Scott said.

