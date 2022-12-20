Emily in Paris Season 3 (Netflix) will feature thrift store fashion pieces





Emily Cooper remains in Paris, which means fans can look forward to more fabulous fashion moments. Emily in Paris star Guillaume Abadiewho plays Antoine Lambert in the Netflix series, recently confided Page 6 this costumer Marylin Fitoussi wanted to introduce new designers in Season 3. “We’ve all spent quite a bit of time in those locker rooms and [Fitoussi] was keen to include new creators this season,” the actor explained. “[It’s] a sign of the times to take high end designers, new designers and also go to the thrift store and bring back antiques and vintage pieces.” Related: Who is Emily in Paris Lily Collins’ husband? “It helps to elevate [the show] and bring diversity into fashion,” added Abadie. Fitoussi took over the role of main costume designer from Patricia Fieldwho she previously collaborated with on costumes, for the new season, according to Everyday Women’s Clothing. Related: Emily in Paris Creator Teases Kim Cattrall’s Potential Role In a chat with Netflix, Fitoussi talked about the use of vintage pieces in the third season. “I’ve always loved vintage, and this series lets me use vintage,” Fitoussi explained. A vintage piece that Fitoussi is excited about this season is a black and white fringed suede set from Balmain. A Bordelaise, who runs a vintage boutique, found the Balmain outfit on the site of another vintage boutique and reported it to the costume designer. Related: Lily Collins & Darren Star on What Makes Emily in Paris Different from sex and the city “She could have bought the piece and sold it to me. But no, it’s not the spirit of people who make vintage clothes, it’s to love the garment for the garment, for what it represents, and the emotion it gives us.” said Fitoussi. “And we’re all in love with that emotion. It’s not a mercantile idea, it’s not the idea of ​​selling, it’s knowing that I was going to be able to benefit from a beautiful piece – because it It really is a very beautiful piece.” Asked what fans will love most about the Season 3 costumes, Fitoussi replied, “I think they’ll love that I never give up. I think they’ll love that I keep fighting for them. things I believe in, which is not to compromise, despite all the criticism from fashion magazines, online sites, Instagram, criticisms that I absolutely do not read, but which make me stronger every time . I think they’ll like that we continue to offer them interesting and unexpected things. We’re not just presenting them with jeans, sneakers, a t-shirt and a hoodie.” Related: Emily in Paris The best roles of star Lily Collins Fitoussi continued, “We always go above and beyond, and we see them as a smart, receptive audience, who will understand the intricacies of both what’s shown and what’s said under the guise of a light-hearted, fun-filled series. Well. [Emily in Paris] that’s it, but there’s a whole second discourse that [creator] Darren [Star] also shares its messages – a message of tolerance, a message of rebellion; be ourselves, be unique, be different. You have to break the codes, you have to have confidence in yourself.” Find out what Emily and the rest of the team are wearing this season when season 3 of Emily in Paris premieres December 21 on Netflix. Next, Emily in Paris Returns for Season 4 – What We Know So Far

