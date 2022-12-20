Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore the same lace dress once upon a time





Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, once wore the same Diane von Furstenberg dress before they even met. The fashion designer, 75, took to Instagram on Saturday to share side-by-side images of Markle and the Princess of Wales wearing her “Zorita” dress. “Once upon a time there were two beautiful women married to two kind and handsome princes (here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita.) Wishing them all peace and love for the new year!” von Furstenberg captioned his post. Fans took to the fashion mogul’s comments section, praising her for her kind words for the two women. PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS PRINCE WILLIAM SCREAMED AT HIM ON ROYAL EXIT IN NETFLIX DOC: IT WAS TERRIFIC “I wish all posts were as kind as yours,” wrote one user, with another adding, “beautifully said.” Markle first wore the navy mini-dress version of the “Zorita” dress in 2012 for an event in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex was still an actress in ‘Suits’ when she wore the dress and Princess Kate was engaged to Prince William. Markle paired the dress with nude heels and gold jewelry. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Two years later, Princess Kate wore a long, black version of the “Zorita” dress to the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London. The Princess of Wales had her hair styled in a low bun with diamond hoop earrings for accessories. Von Furstenberg’s post comes after Markle and her husband Prince Harry released their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.” The Royal Family has continued to ignore Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries. The six-part docuseries is what Markle and Prince Harry use to tell their side of the story about their experience in the royal family and why they stepped back from their senior roles. Despite the bombshell claims in episodes four, five and six, Prince William and Princess Kate went about business as usual last week as they prepared for an event at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales hosted her second annual “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” event on December 15. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Meanwhile, now that their grievances have aired, Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly seeking a “royal summit” with family members to address concerns voiced in the docuseries. Additionally, the couple want an “apology” from Harry’s family.

