Purdue tops AP poll as UConn climbs to No. 2
Purdue maintained its grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.
Another undefeated is closing the gap, however.
The Boilermakers received 40 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after toppling Davidson in their only match last week, allowing them to retain the top spot for a second week in a row. But after-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, Connecticut jumped to second place and won the remaining 20 votes for first place.
It’s the tallest of the Huskies, unranked in the preseason, have been in the AP Poll since they were No. 1 on March 2, 2009.
We just have to stick to our identity, said UConn star Adama Sanogo, who had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-48 game at Butler on Saturday. No pressure, play just like I was playing.
Cougars 69-61 road win over Cavaliers, along with an earlier win over North Carolina A&T, lifted them two spots to No. 3. Kansas moved up four spots after exploding then-No. 14 Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse, while Arizona completed the top five after eliminating then No. 6 Tennessee.
For us to get a serious W against a team like Tennessee was a great night, Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said.
Virginia dropped to sixth while Texas, which played its first game without suspended coach Chris Beard, remained at No. 7 after a win over Stanford. The Volunteers fell to eighth to start a series of Southeastern Conference teams, with Alabama dropping to ninth after a loss to Gonzaga and Arkansas sitting at 10th for the second straight week.
The Bulldogs, who also beat Northern Illinois ahead of their 100-90 road win over the Crimson Tide, came in at No. 11 while UCLA climbed four spots to No. 12 after arguably the most impressive week of them all. The Bruins won 87-60 back then. 20 Maryland before beating then-No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.
Long week, said UCLA coach Mick Cronin, whose team followed straight losses with seven straight wins. We know what we are capable of if we defend and play with the tenacity with which we have played this week.
Baylor ranked No. 13 ahead of Duke, the only Top 25 team not to play last week, while Mississippi State is one of five remaining undefeated. in Division I men’s basketball, he came in at No. 15.
Illinois started a run for the Big Ten at No. 16 with Wisconsin and Indiana close behind. Kentucky fell six spots to No. 19 after its third loss in its first 10 games, while TCU rounded out the top 20 after its win over Mississippi Valley State.
Virginia Tech, Miami, Marquette, Auburn and Arizona State completed the survey.
RISE AND FALL
Wisconsin has taken the biggest step in the poll, moving up five spots after his victory over Lehigh. But the win follows more impressive victories over Maryland and overtime at Iowa the previous week to open Big Ten play.
Kentucky suffered the biggest fall after losing 63-53 to the Bruins. The Wildcats’ other two losses are to Michigan State and Gonzaga, and they’re just 1-3 in games played at Rupp Arena this season.
IN AND OUT
Marquette entered the poll at No. 23 for the first time this season after beating Creighton to open the Big East game, as Arizona State entered the final slot after their own win over the Bluejays and another over San Diego.
Maryland collapsed after losing to UCLA. The same goes for Ohio State, which lost in overtime to North Carolina in New York.
EVE OF THE CONFERENCE
Seven different leagues occupy the top eight spots in the Top 25, although the SEC has the most teams in the poll with six this week. The Big Ten, American Athletic and Big 12 conferences have four each.
This story has been updated to correct Sanogos’ first name as Adama.
