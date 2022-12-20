‘Yellowstone’, Dua Lipa Brings Western Style To The Big City

These boots are made to gawp.

Hunter Shires, 25, wasn’t a bit bothered when the sound of his cowboy boots slapping on the Midtown sidewalk on a recent morning commute raised more than a few eyebrows.

Making a statement with the pair of black leather beauties nabbed at a Park Slope vintage store for $150, he said, was all the interest.

“Cowboy boots in New York ain’t worth nothing

fucking common sense, but I think that’s what they work for,” Shires, who lives in Brooklyn, works in marketing for HBO Max and runs the fashion blog High End Homo, told the Post. “It’s hot to get off the grid, post-pandemic people dress like this.”

To complete the unexpected look, he showed up at his office ready to lasso his laptop and sell ads in a rodeo-ready outfit, including a pair of wide-leg Wrangler jeans.

Hunter Shires, 25, in his $150 black leather cowboy boots he found at a Park Slope vintage store. With corporate office wardrobes resembling the Wild West in the post-pandemic era, he says he wears them to work so comfort meets urban cowboy style. hunter counties

The West wins the wardrobes of fashionable New Yorkers. Think boots and jeans on the subway, and Beth Dutton-inspired prairie dresses at the office, a cowboy hat to the tough heroine played by Kelly Reilly in Kevin Costners’ popular Paramount series Yellowstone.

The show, which follows a family of ranchers fighting to protect their land, has spurred a fashion movement, with brands like Seattle-based Filson selling a Yellowstone collection, including a $995 wool trapper coat for women.

The gritty, tough character of Kevin Costner’s cowboy patriarch John Dutton in the Paramount epic “Yellowstone” set a modern style standard for city dwellers adhering to an urban cowboy aesthetic. PA

The look, known as Westerncore, has now gone very high end. miu miu sells $1,850 worth of silver toe black leather cowboy bootswhile Ganni hawks $725, knee-length embroidered numbers. There is a Anine Bing’s $700 Calfskin Pair and $1,100 mirror metal peg celine boots. Boots are a big deal, #cowboyboots hashtag on TikTok garnered 566.8 million views, some users spotted sporty metallic silver, pink and lime green boots on the city sidewalk.

Lauren Gentry, 26, who works in fashion and lives in the East Village, rode an R train to her Midtown office earlier this month in high black Vagabond cowboy boots and an oversized Lioness shearling coat, channeling Beth Dutton, the headstrong “Yellowstone” character who Gentry says reminds him of his determined, yet feminine, grandmother.

“Westerncore,” dressing like the great American West, has a moment with the townspeople donning cowboy boots and wide leg jeans, as seen in the Paramount drama series “Yellowstone.” Gentry was immediately drawn to Kelly Reilly’s character, Beth Dutton (far left) for her strong will and prairie chic feminine look. Primordial

Lauren Gentry, 26, wears a pair of Lucchese cowboy boots given to her by her grandmother. “I’ve always been more interested in the look and feel of boots than their real purpose,” said Gentry, who works in fashion. Courtesy of Gentry

She was a real cowgirl and owned horses, and she eventually taught me how to ride. She gifted me a pair of her beautiful, authentic Lucchese boots, Gentry told the Post. Gentry styled the gorgeous second-hand clothes with a long-sleeved, sky-blue cutout maxi dress for a recent Manhattan rooftop birthday dinner.

Although Gentry had a bit of experience living on the ranch, visiting her grandmother as a little girl in Colorado in the summer and horseback riding, she said she was more supportive. to an urban cowgirl aesthetic these days.

I’ve always been more interested in the look and feel of the boots than their real purpose, she said. When she started watching “Yellowstone” a few years ago, she was “an instant fan” and wanted to adapt the grassland aesthetic to the concrete jungle.

“Every time I put my boots on, I literally feel the strong power of women like Beth Dutton and my grandmother my source of strength and style,” Gentry said.

Lex Kelly, 26, of Park Slope, never thought she’d be caught dead with a pair of cowboy boots. Now she struts around her office and wears them to Manhattan bars after seeing them sported by other city dwellers on social media. Kelly’s favorite way to pair her white and nude embellished Steve Madden ankle boots is with a mini dress, or with a blazer and jeans for a day at the office.

Lex Kelly, 26, who lives in Park Slope, sports his white and beige embellished Steve Madden cowboy boots on subway stairs and in Manhattan bars. She took to the trend after seeing townspeople in cowboy boots flooding her social media feed. courtesy of Lex Kelly

“I used to associate cowboy boots with being on a ranch somewhere on horseback, but once I saw someone wearing them as a street style, I I was completely swayed,” Kelly told the Post.

Fashionistas galloped towards the trend. Resale marketplaces like Poshmark have seen sales for Western-style boots are on the rise 25% year-on-year in 2022 and up to 338% over the last five years; as sales of cowboy hats soared 37% in 2022 and 395% over the past five years, Chloe Baffert, head of merchandising at Poshmark, told the Post, noting that the location is not more of a factor when it comes to dressing like the Wild West.

Westerncore gained momentum and was cited by New Yorkers, taking key trending pieces and pairing them with wardrobe staples to avoid looking like you in costume, Baffert said. Pairing low-rise jeans with a vintage concho belt and an oversized sweater, for example, is the perfect example of an urban cowboy look, she said.

Shires paired their black leather cowboy boots with a pair of wide leg Wrangler jeans. The “Westerncore” trend, he says, is a form of “escapist dressing,” fashion finds that reflect a dream destination, like being in Wyoming or Montana. Courtesy of Shires

In addition to classic colors and fabrics, we’re seeing the cowboy boot take on a new iteration in recent years with fashion over function with bright metallic colors, Baffert said.

Shires calls Westerncore a form of escapist clothing fashioning itself into staples that reflect a desire to be in mountainous states like Montana or Wyoming, not a neon-lit office space just off Times Square.

As Shires said: Everyone likes, I live in New York, but mentally I want to be in Wyoming on a ranch. ”