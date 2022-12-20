12 Last-Minute Gift Deals





IF YOU ARE looking to turn your home gym setup into an iron paradise before the end of the year, or looking for an awesome last minute gift for a friend or loved one, you’re in luck. Amazon has a ton of our favorite home gym equipment on sale right now. Best of all, they offer fast shipping, so you can score a set of adjustable dumbbells or a new treadmill and have it arrive just in time for the holidays. Read more: Best gifts for men When it comes to top editor-approved home gym equipment on sale, you can find our “best-tested” adjustable dumbbells, the for a crazy $100 discount (30% discount). You can also find rare savings on one of our best kettlebells for home gyms, the for $50 off (25% discount). Looking for something more cardio-focused? Do not worry. Amazon cuts offers on the ($200 off) and the ($300 off). It’s worth mentioning that we named the Original Peloton our “Best Exercise Bike for Classes” in our guide to indoor exercise bikes and we named the NordicTrack Smart Rower our “Most Smart Rowing Machine”. versatile” in our guide to indoor rowers. Read more: Best fitness gifts for men Whether you’re sprucing up your home gym with some fresh equipment for the new year or looking for a last-minute gift, you can’t go wrong with one of these home gym sales here. -below. But enough talk. Take advantage of the savings now, while supplies last! Nordictrack NordicTrack 50lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, Works with Alexa, Sold in Pairs Now 30% off NordicTrack Smart Rower with 22 HD Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership Now 19% off Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Now 25% off CAP Barbell Cap Barbell Deluxe Power Rack (FM-CB8000F) Now 34% off Peloton Original Peloton Bike with Immersive 22″ HD Touchscreen Now 14% off Bowflex Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) Now 22% off Marcy Flat Utility 600 lb Capacity Weight Bench Now 40% off Fitness Reality Adult Power Rack with Pull Down Side Attachment Now 15% off BEAUTYOVO Puzzle Exercise Mat with 12/24 Tiles Interlocking Foam Gymnastics Mats, 24” x 24” Now 19% off POWER GUIDANCE Battle Rope, 1.5/2 Inch Diameter Poly Dacron 30, 40, 50 Feet Length Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Carry Bag, 5 Pack Now 38% off YouTen 1000 LB Heavy Capacity Weight Bench Now 20% off Gear and Trade Editor John Thompson is the Gear and Commerce Editor at Mens Health, where he covers fashion, grooming, gear and technology. He was previously style and gear editor at BroBible.comand a business writer for LeManuel.com. His interests include buying rare vintage clothing and following his favorite baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.

