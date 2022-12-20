Fashion
10 looks that redefine her style – Footwear News
Michelle Obama has spent the past month on tour promoting her book, “The Light We Carry.” It’s the former first lady’s second tome (her first book, “Becoming,” released in 2018 after she and President Barack Obama left the White House). The circuit included late-night talk shows and sold-out venues across the country, where Obama chatted with the likes of Oprah, Conan O’Brien, Tyler Perry, Hoda Kotb and other named friends. bold.
The tour also inevitably brought about another round of style moments for one of the most fashion-forward first ladies in history. This time, however, Obama has raised the stakes even higher, not only redefining what constitutes professional attire and what women can and should wear in their later decades, but also completely reversing the legacy of First Lady style. , even in the hep post-White House era.
Looking back, maybe it all started with a pair of boots. In December 2018, when the FLOTUS alum kicked off her “Becoming” tour, she appeared on stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (for a chat with Sarah Jessica Parker) wearing a pair of shimmering Balenciaga stretch thigh-high boots. The fashion choice immediately drew criticism for the boots’ $3,900 price tag. But as Obama explained to Parker on that scene, “Now I’m free to do anything.”
That post-White House ethos seems to have expanded even further for the first lady in the years since she wore those sparkly boots. On the book’s second tour, the most advanced fashion trends were in, from cargo pants and tracksuits to scarf tops, denim and full leather. It all came together with the help of longtime stylist Meredith Koop — and an assortment of heeled ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman, which Obama has worn nearly a dozen times recently. The first lady also changed her hair to include braids, noting to interviewer Ellen DeGeneres during her Nov. 15 appearance that it was a style she wanted to wear in the White House, but felt pressured. to keep his hair straight as Americans “adjusted”. to have a black president.
Obama’s new book focuses on stability and maintaining trust in times of uncertainty. So it’s no surprise that the first lady matches sartorially with equally daring looks. Attached is a look at 10 looks that have marked Michelle Obama’s style transformation since leaving the White House — and redefined the First Lady’s fashion aesthetic along the way.
1. Leather and studded boots from head to toe
Obama wore a full black leather Palmer Harding jacket and pants with Stuart Weitzman studded boots and a braided bun while touring Atlanta on Dec. 2.
2. Balenciaga glittery yellow silk thigh-high boots
For her “Becoming” tour in 2018, Obama took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a pair of Balenciaga thigh-high boots. “They were really cute,” she told Parker onstage. “I was like, ‘Those beautiful boots!'”
3. The Ultimate Inauguration Day Look
For President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 21, Obama chose a head-to-toe brown look by designer Sergio Hudson. Wide leg pants, sweater and matching overcoat and belt was the ultimate winter ensemble.
4. A total denim look with braids
For her chat with Ellen DeGeneres in Washington, DC to kick off her tour, Obama wore a denim ensemble by Danish brand Ganni, paired with patent burgundy slippers by Stuart Weitzman and a braided hairstyle. During a chat with DeGeneres, the former first lady discussed the pressure at the White House to keep her hair straight as Americans “got used” to having a black president.
5. A new brand of power suiting
Pantsuits have long been the uniform of power for women in politics, but Obama has proven that they can also be cool while retaining their power connotations. The former first lady wore a neon yellow Proenza Schouler suit for her “Today” appearance in November, paired with Anny Nord heels and Jennifer Fisher and Sara Weinstock jewelry. While in the White House, Obama rarely wore a pantsuit, opting instead for dresses and A-line skirts, often paired with cardigans and ballet flats. His tailored appearance not only redefined his style standards, but gave a new dimension to the symbol of the pantsuit.
6. A scarf top and wide jeans
The FLOTUS alum debuted perhaps her most carefree look yet when she took to the stage in a Marine Serre dress, worn as a scarf-style top, paired with wide-leg Balmain jeans, another pair of Stuart Weitzman ankle boots, hoop earrings by Elizabeth Hooper and Vhernier and Jennifer Rings of fisherman.
7. A portrait like no other
For the September 2022 unveiling of her White House portrait, Obama donned a feminine pleated dress with Gianvito Rossi velvet pumps, a look that recalled her style during her years in the White House. But it was the portrait that made sartorial history: Artist Sharon Sprung portrayed the armed first lady naked (an Obama-style signature) in a pastel blue dress by Jason Wu.
8. High athleisure
For the Atlanta leg of her tour, Obama got sporty in a Fila jacket, worn with Roksana cargo pants and a Christy Rilling bodysuit, Stuart Weitzman ankle boots and Nina Runsdorf and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
9. A sequin jumpsuit
While appearing on stage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez, Obama wore a silver sequined suit by Sachin & Babi with Sophia Webster heels and jewelry by Sutra and Shiffon.
10. A crystal fringed suit
For the Toronto leg of his “Becoming” tour, Obama wore a crystal fringed suit by Area with Gianvito Rossi heels.

