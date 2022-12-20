Stephen Lecce slams school board for handling teacher dress code controversy





The Halton School Board hasn’t done enough to keep students safe — or uphold professional standards for educators — in the face of the ongoing controversy over the Oakville high school teacher who wears oversized fake breasts, a said the province’s education minister in a rare public rebuke. “Many families in the community have expressed deep concern about the handling of this issue,” Stephen Lecce said Monday at an unrelated press conference, where he was asked about the shop teacher who dons big boobs prosthetics with protruding nipples under revealing shirts. “We therefore reaffirm our expectation with school boards, as employers, that they act in the best interests of children and that they listen to the voices of the families of the children themselves in various schools, and of parents who want that their children go to school and focus on learning and not have to deal with threats of violence, confinements or incidents that are very distracting, and frankly unacceptable, in any school environment of Province. The situation at Oakville Trafalgar High School has made international headlines, sparking protests outside the school and even bomb threats after photos of the trans teacher surfaced online. Police were stationed at the school and staff members received death threats. Lecce had asked the Ontario College of Teachers to review and “consider strengthening” the standards, but was told school boards already have the tools they need to do so. “I continue to believe that the Halton School Board, which is the employer, has an obligation to ensure that these classrooms are safe and respectful places to learn. Teachers must uphold the highest professional standards when dealing with children,” Lecce said. “I don’t believe the board administration has done that to date, and I believe the Ontario College of Teachers supports that principle. He said the board has the powers to enforce those standards, so I expect him to. The council cited the human rights code in choosing to take no action on the matter. Curtis Ennis, director of education for the Halton District School Board, said in a statement to the Star that “we are sensitive to the toll the ongoing threats continue to take on parents/guardians and students. It is disturbing for anyone to suggest putting children’s safety at risk. We condemn any message of hate and violence – it has no place in our schools. He said “people within (Halton Council) have also received multiple death threats over the past few weeks. But giving in to threats from anonymous sources does not uphold human rights, it undermines and regresses them. Those who make threats are responsible and must be held accountable” and the council is working with the police. “Our commitment to human rights is rooted in the (board’s) core values ​​and commitment to every student and staff member who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by the opinions of leading labor law firms, along with human rights and equity advisors. TO SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Save Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

