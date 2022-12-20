Winter will open dramatically; Arctic air, strong winds and a dangerous winter storm this weekend





Calm weather for the next few days, then our weather takes a massive turn, posing challenges for holiday travel SOME CUSTODY COUNTIES The NWS has issued a winter storm watch in effect Thursday evening through Saturday morning, but for only part of central Indiana. This may be somewhat confusing, but NWS explains that based on greater confidence in some of the weather impacts, NWS chose to issue the watch. AREAS OF HIGHER CONFIDENCE: * PERIOD OF HIGH WINDS WITH A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY * EXTREMELY COLD ARCTIC AIR THIS WEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURES FALLING BELOW ZERO * DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS POSSIBLY DOWN TO -20F TO -30F THIS WEEKEND * PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS ON THE BACKSIDE OF THE SYSTEM FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AREAS OF LOWER CONFIDENCE: * EXACT STORM TRACK AND WHERE AREAS OF HEAVY SNOWFALL COULD SET UP * SNOWFALL AMOUNTS REMAIN VERY UNCERTAIN AT THE MOMENT, HIGHER CONFIDENCE IN ACCUMULATING SNOW FURTHER NORTH AND WEST * TEMPERATURES THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY, COULD VARY SIGNIFICANTLY ACROSS SHORT DISTANCES THROUGH THE STATE DEPENDING ON TRACK OF THE SYSTEM PEOPLE NEED TO STAY ALERT TO THE FORECAST AND THE POSSIBLE CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THE WEEK. BE PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL TRAVEL IMPACTS. Several states have western advisories and IF you plan to head west for the holiday weekend, we HIGHLY RECOMMEND early departures. As of Wednesday night, the NWS Winter Storm Severity Index is up, meaning travel in these areas is going to be very difficult. The rapid intensification of the low or “bombardment”, brings a massive wind field that will produce gusts in excess of 50 mph beginning Thursday evening. The storm strengthens overnight Thursday into Friday morning with a sharp drop in the storm’s central pressure. Cold air will charge into the state turning rain to snow, creating a dangerous journey ahead of sunrise Friday morning. The rain turns to snow Thursday night into Friday here and at this distance, making travel west difficult, to say the least. When this level of arctic air hits it hits like a wall and we think temperatures could drop to 40 degrees within hours. Temperatures will drop from the low/mid 40s to the low single digits at sunrise on Friday. Winds are expected to howl, reducing visibility as conditions here deteriorate into the wee hours of Friday morning. Gusts of 50 mph or more are possible with snowfall that will produce whiteout, otherwise blizzard or near blizzard conditions. Bitter wind chills of up to -20 are possible by noon Friday and go even lower to -30 by Saturday morning. The preferred storm track at this time suggests the heaviest snowfall will be west/northwest in parts of Illinois and northwestern Indiana, but amounts in central Indiana could reach half a foot. This is an area that will be firmed up in the coming days and where better data will allow for more accurate forecasting of snowfall. Be sure to check back frequently over the next few days for additional updates.



