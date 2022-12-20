Lizzo’s SNL Outfits and Annie Lee Blue Monday Tribute





On the final “Saturday Night Live” episode of the year, Lizzo delivered back-to-back performances that each had their own aesthetic, from costume choices to set design. True to form, the 34-year-old Emmy Award winner got creative with her style on stage and drew inspiration from a few artistic references to pull all the visuals together. When host Austin Butler introduced Lizzo for her first performance, the camera cut to a bedside table, which had a gray alarm clock on top that was ringing loudly. In the next shot, the audience saw Lizzo sitting on the side of the bed, bent over, looking down at the floor. The walls were blue and she wore a silky white dress with the left strap falling partly over her shoulder. The significance of Lizzo’s “SNL” slip dress look dates back to the painting “Blue Monday” by the late artist Annie Lee, who died in November 2014. Known for capturing everyday black life through her work, Lee produced a moving me – portrait in “Blue Mondaywhich is beloved for capturing the grueling struggle of getting up for another week of hardship and somehow finding the strength to persevere. “You get me, you really get me,” Lizzo wrote on her instagram. “Thank you to my creative team for helping me realize this vision with less than a week of preparation!” As she sang “Break Up Twice” from her latest album, “Special,” Lizzo walked across the stage, with the custom Rey Ortiz slip dress which featured a thigh-high slit hooked to its frame. As for accessories, she completed the sober ensemble with large silver hoops, a thin bracelet tied around her left wrist and simple house slippers. Lizzo’s hair was styled in Bantu knots; her manicure consisted of long, pointed bare fingernails; and her makeup included a subtly smoky eyeshadow and deep berry blush. Before the episode ended, Lizzo returned to the “SNL” stage to perform her own rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas,” and the whole scene looked like it was straight out of a snow globe. With a backdrop of two Christmas trees and a wreath adorned with gold lights, Lizzo literally shone in a silver and gold metallic dress with oversized architectural sleeves. Sparkling chandelier earrings and gold eyeshadow for the ultimate holiday-themed adornments. Ahead, check out more snapshots of Lizzo’s “SNL” performance style.

