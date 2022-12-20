Margo: Getting dirty on winter white, other fashion trends for 2023 | Opinion

You look a bit like an electrician, my dad said when he first saw me in my new Strafe one-piece ski suit.

This is so not the look I’m going for, I moan, pointing out that most electricians don’t wear pale pink. He shrugged, rolled his eyes, and walked away, probably knowing from experience that this conversation wasn’t going to end well for him.

Well, I think she looks just lovely, my mother said, also knowing that she would be the one to comfort me later.

Turns out dad was wrong. Not only do I get tons of compliments when I wear my one-piece, but it’s also comfortable and functional. I can put as many layers as I want underneath, and the thing has enough pockets to rival carry-on luggage. I’ll admit, it looks a bit like a wetsuit (so I see where my dad is from) and it might not be as sexy as the skintight Cordova variety, but it’s the perfect snowboarder’s style for me.

One-piece ski suits are one of the many trends I’m excited about this year, and 2023 is looking promising: cramping skinny jeans that cut off circulation to the brain seem to be fading and fashions that actually work for someone one like me who is vertical the challenges are finally here. Bring the crop tops and jackets (great for short torsos and the leg-lengthening look) and love me those platform ankle boots were seeing everywhere. As I always say, why kill yourself trying to shed those last 5 pounds when you can only gain 5 inches with a good pair of shoes?

As a petite (read: incredibly short) woman, I couldn’t be happier with the cropped jeans trend with frayed hems. Frayed hems in general are great because it means I can trim them myself with scissors if need be and forego the headache and cost of taking them to a seamstress. But now that the jeans are cut, they fit perfectly even though they don’t fit like they’re supposed to.

Ditto for the generous boyfriend cut, which is supposed to be super baggy but fits me like a glove.

I was at one of my favorite local stores the other day, and as I was looking in the mirror, the saleswoman snuck up behind me and said, Oh, they’re supposed to be baggy, but they’re are actually super flattering to you. I pull them a bit and think of how they pinch my waist a bit and suck my stomach in as she continues, I tried them the other day, and I was just swimming in them! I mean, it looked like I had no butt, and it went up to my knees. But your buttocks are superb and the length is just perfect!

I resisted the urge to grab her by the shoulders and shake her like a figurine until her skull popped out of her stick-like body. Instead, I smiled generously at my size 2 friend who was half my age and said, I mean it too! I take them.

Another trend I love is winter white. I have started hoarding several white pieces and accessories now that this ultra-feminine color has allowed me to live out all my ski bunny fantasies. It’s a bit more sophisticated and grown-up than pink, which has been my default color since I put on my crown a long time ago. And, bonus: it doesn’t show my pug hair. Even if I don’t feel as pure as packed snow, I can look like it at least until I’m leaning against the side of my dirty car.

Which brings me back to the one-piece ski suit. When your waist is bigger than your inseam (I’m pretty sure that means I’m technically round) and you’re shorter than a fifth grader, chances are you look more like a diver middle-aged than a hot ski bunny in those things. That said, my pale pink Strafe flightsuit is loose, comfortable, and functional, although I had to spend $100 to have Sarah from Mountain Sewing hem it about 4 inches. I also had him sew on the fur trim that I had removed from an old Bogner jacket just to give it a little feminine touch and my personal touch. Now it’s perfect. Does it matter if Dad thinks I look like an electrician? True style does not consist in following trends but in appropriating them. When it comes to nailing this year’s trends, here we go. Bring it on, 2023. I’m ready to flip the switch.

Find Ali Margo shredding week-long powder in the trees on West Buttermilk or send your love to [email protected]