The Best Men’s Slippers to Keep You Warm and Cozy





A h, the comforting feeling of rolling out of bed in a pair of fluffy slippers for a day spent at home, nothing quite like it. Whether you’re having a lazy Sunday or just going through the motions of your morning routine, a quality pair of briefs will bring you joy. Now that WFH is the new norm, with most employees spending at least two extra days of the work week at home, a new pair of slippers is sure to be in regular use. To avoid wearing out your favorite pair, our best advice is to have a rotation, allowing you to change it out depending on what two-piece or pajama set you’re wearing. READ MORE If you’re reading this in the middle of winter, the benefits of a sherpa-lined or fluffy design are pretty clear – they’ll keep your toes snug as you walk on the most likely unheated floors of your home. But, even in summer, the fact remains that going barefoot is very not fancy. Classic greys, blacks and blues are your best bet and if you’re lucky enough to have a garden, look for styles that have sturdy rubber soles so you can wear them outside too. The perfect gift for the man who has it all, you can never have too much, and with a range on the market ranging from genuine suede lined with sheepskin to designs made from recycled plastic bottles, there is a style to suit all preferences. Treat your trotters to some of the best briefs on the market that we’ve taken the liberty of picking out for you. READ MORE Birkenstock Boston Shearling birkenstock The sleekest of this edition, Birkenstock’s black sheepskin design will earn you some serious fashion points whether you wear them with trousers at home or with jeans at the shop. Complete the look with a pair of chunky heather socks. Buy now 160 , birkenstock {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Men’s Hunter In/Out Insulated Slippers Hunter Who said down jackets were only for your body? Well, Hunter has designed a padded bootie so your feet can be covered too. Featuring a thermally insulating microfiber layer, recycled nylon upper, recycled polyester lining and 20% recycled EVA midsole, they’re a versatile, responsibly sourced design that can be worn indoors and out. Buy now 65 , Hunter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mahabis bowed Exhausted My dad, a self-proclaimed slipper expert, says Mahabis designs are the best of the best, and I don’t take that lightly. Made from recycled felt for the upper, a neoprene heel that can be worn up or down as needed, and a rubber sole for ultimate durability and versatility, not to mention the luxurious wool lining and The eye-catching two-tone design, they offer everything you could ask for in a slipper, and then some. Buy now 119 , Exhausted {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arket Padded Slippers Market A quality option for wallets, the Arkets street hero’s cushioned design will provide comfort, style and eco-friendliness, all for 29. The shell and padding are made from recycled polyester, while the sole is made from polyamide recycled. They even come in a shoe bag, making them the perfect gift. Buy now 29 , Market {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The North Face Men’s NSE III Tent Winter Mules The north face Exploration brand The North Face says these slippers are perfect for kicking back at base camp after a day exploring the peaks. If base camp means couch and mountain means 9-5, then we were totally on board. Made from recycled plastic bottles, these durable briefs are super comfy thanks to the label’s signature insulation, made from a water-resistant ripstop and feature a faux fur lining for comfort. ultimate. Buy now 45 , The north face {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} River Island slippers in beige suede River Island The River Islands beige faux suede design is a stylish and comfortable addition to any shoe rack, and they’re downsized from 25 to 10, so it’s a no-brainer. Just be sure to add them to your cart before they disappear. Buy now ten , River Island {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ugg Fluff It Slide UGG You might know Ugg from the iconic boots of the 2000s. Well, they’re a brand that’s definitely back in our rotation today thanks to their incredible range of slippers, and this pair is just one example. Boasting a comfortable sheepskin insole, the brand’s signature UGGplush wool blend and an instep strap for the perfect fit, you’ll never want to take them off. Buy now 100 , UGG {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Russell & Bromley Luxo Halter Clog Loafers Russell & Bromley A hybrid of slippers and outdoor shoes, the Russell & Bromleys Backless Clog is the shoe that does both. Taking inspiration from the brand’s best-selling mules, it’s a design made in Italy from smooth taupe suede and lined with the softest sheepskin for ultimate warmth. Buy now 245 , Russell & Bromley {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Slippers Hollister Hollister The classic slipper silhouette, the Hollisters design is perfect for those who love a traditional design. With a corduroy upper and sherpa lining, it’s a surefire win. Buy now 27 , Hollister & Co. {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company Mens Suede Mules The White Company The White Company is the place to go for all things home comfort, from dressing gowns to candles, and of course all the important slippers. Crafted from smooth suede and lined with soft faux fur, this pull-on style even features a seam at the top for an optimal fit. Buy now 48 , The White Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

