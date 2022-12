Game responds to criticism over daughter’s party dress

MadameNoire Featured Video Where did the time go? The Game’s daughter is all grown up now! Over the weekend, the former G-Unit rapper took to Instagram to reflect on the incredible growth of his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor. The Compton native posted a throwback photo from California as a two-year-old, alongside a current image of the young pre-teen. In the caption, the star wrote: “Someone please tell the LORD to help….She was only 2 a week ago….Now my baby is 12 growing up and it won’t stop. In the comments section, some fans were shocked at the mature California dressed in her current image. Donning a tight metallic corset, make-up and mink fur, the 12-year-old pulled out her finest outfit to attend Diddy’s sweet 16-twin daughter party. Well, “Before the Internet” came to “INTERNET’n,” the rapper reassured curious minds that he and the California mom “both agreed to let her wear her makeup” and wear the dress in the honor of the occasion. However, some fans couldn’t help but push back on the rapper’s parental decision. “Love the game and understand what it is saying, however, she could have looked better with a little less makeup and a little more age-appropriate dress,” one user wrote in the comments section of The shadow room after reposting the image. “What happened to the children who became children? When I was 12 I was definitely wearing a Pokemon shirt,” another user commented. While a third social media user wrote: “Boy please!! She’s a baby and she looks like she’s 20!!!! Very inappropriate no matter how you try to spin this!!!” The game doubles its decision After the backlash continued to spread across social media, The Game took The shadow room comments section to defend his daughter one last time. “I’ll say it once so people who aren’t his parents will understand. My daughter is 12 and both of her parents are beyond strict,” the rapper wrote, adding that Cali’s mom “is an amazing parent and very capable of raising our daughter.” The star went on to explain that he was taking an active role in raising his daughter and reiterated that he and Cali’s mum discussed the decision “in depth” before approving the youngster’s party ensemble. . The Game described her daughter as a “shy straight A student, who “dresses like a boy Tom with baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots”. For the twins’ futuristic birthday party, Cali wanted to try something different and “be full of confidence” to support her friends’ birthday party. “I am her father and her protector and she is and always will be an amazing young woman,” The Game added. “Wishing everyone happy holidays and thank you for your opinions on a child that belongs to us but we GOT him.” You can read his full statement below. What do you think of The Game’s decision? Tell us in the comments section. RELATED CONTENT: Yung Miami Reminds The Game And Us, “I’m Single Boo,” In Case We Forgot

