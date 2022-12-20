‘Wednesday’ fans, check out Jenna Ortega’s see-through dress that caused a huge stir





“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.” With the recent success of Wednesday on Netflix, Jenna Ortega certainly attracts the attention of many. But it’s not just her acting skills that are recognized. The 20-year-old is also making a name for herself in the fashion world. In mid-November, the You alum attended the Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of Latin Film & Television in Los Angeles. She shone as she walked the red carpet, thanks to a memorable one-shouldered look. Wearing a matching black bra and underwear underneath, her dress was an instant sight due to the strategically placed sheer black material. The see-through dress was form-fitting, reaching down her left arm into a long sleeve and continuing to the floor. With such a daring look, it only made sense for Jenna to continue to play up the risque outfit appeal. Rodin Eckenroth – Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth – Getty Images She paired it with black platform heels and her red painted nails popped against the monochrome ensemble. Her dark hair was placed in a messy bun, with face-framing pieces removed. On the hairstyle and make-up side, the Scream The star wore smoky black eyeshadow, rosy blush and matching lipstick. When the former Disney Channel star posted pictures taken from the night on Instagram, Wednesday fans were immediately captivated by her. “Jenna…what queen is she??? I’m speechless…this is so perfect! This is spectacular!” one person wrote in the comments section. “So beautiful!” said another. “,” another follower has been added. Jenna’s fashion adventure proves that everyone from Wednesday to throw (including Christine Ricci) has a keen sense of fashion. Plus, this isn’t the only time she’s worn a sheer black outfit to an event. She was recently a guest of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonduring which she wore a sheer dress inspired by Wednesday Addams. Maybe there’s a chance the actress is wearing something like this should Wednesday be renewed for season 2 … You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/wednesday-fans-see-jenna-ortegas-200000229.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

