Christie Brinkley rocks a red cocktail dress as she discusses her new wine line on the Today show
Christie Brinkley looked lovely in a red cocktail dress and sparkly silver boots on Tuesday morning as sheappeared on today’s show kitchen to promote her new line of wines and mix some of her favorite holiday drinks.
Brinkley – whose ex-husband Billy Joel, 73, canceled his performance at Madison Square Garden on Monday due to illness – opened up about his vacation plans, his family life and his new champagne and vegan wine without sugar called Bellissima.
The 68-year-old model also opened up about being single: “I have this great life and I love it.”
Wine without sugar: Christie Brinkley wore a short red cocktail dress and glittering silver boots on Tuesday morning in the kitchen of the Today show to promote her new line of wines called Bellissima
The actress-turned-entrepreneur wore her long blonde hair over her shoulders.
And she let her natural complexion shine with a touch of makeup and a bold red lip.
The beauty was in high spirits in a short video she shared on Instagram before going on air with Hoda and Jenna.
Family together: The mother-of-three opened up about parenthood, saying, ‘I learn as much from them as they learn from me. It’s really fair, we make time for each other and I think as a parent nothing can replace real time together; and this is the most important
Model-worthy drinks: To promote her new liquor line, she mixed a few drinks starting with a sugar-free Prosecco mixed with pomegranate and cranberry juice
She captioned the post, ‘Today on @hodaandjenna Coming at 10am! Have a BELLISSIMA day with @todayshow @sandylinter @mitchbarry.’
During her interview, Brinkley explained that she loves decorating for Christmas and puts her Christmas tree in the kitchen.
“We live in our kitchen, we hardly go to the other rooms. So I said, “Why, why are we going to put the tree over there in the living room when we’re never there?”
Boots or heels: The beauty posted a behind-the-scenes look at herself on Instagram as she decided which shoes to wear on set
Stunning: The actress-turned-entrepreneur wore her long blonde hair over her shoulders and opted for a splash of makeup and a bold red lip to match her dress
The National Lampoon’s Vacation star is currently enjoying her life as a single woman and said: “Right now I have this great life and I love it and you know, if you know if somebody falls on it and it fits, great. But otherwise, I’m in the moment.
The mother-of-three also opened up about parenthood, saying, “I learn as much from them as they learn from me.
“It’s really fair, we make time for each other and I think in parenting there’s no substitute for real time together; and that’s the most important thing.
Tree time: Christie explained that she loves decorating for Christmas and puts her Christmas tree in the kitchen. She said: ‘We live in our kitchen, we hardly go to the other rooms’
To promote her new line of liquor, she mixed a few drinks starting with a sugar-free Prosecco mixed with pomegranate and cranberry juice.
For the second drink, she dipped apple slices and cinnamon sticks in a red wine that she warmed on a burner, a drink recipe she picked up while skiing in Europe.
What makes its line of wines unique is that they are all organic, vegan, and have been specially made to be sugar-free, which helps prevent morning headaches.
Brinkley’s first marriage was to artist Jean-François Allaux, whom she divorced in 1981.
Outside the studio: Brinkley looked festive in downtown New York after her stint on the show
She was glamorous all the way: Outside the studio, Christie wore a long black coat over her dress and sparkly boots
She then married Billy Joel, and the couple welcomed a daughter named Alexa Ray, 36, during their marriage, and although they separated in 1994, they remained on good terms.
The model then tied the knot with real estate developer Richard Taubman, and their son Jack Paris, 27, was born in 1995, the year they finalized their divorce.
Her fourth and last marriage was to architect Peter Halsey Cook. The couple had a daughter named Sailor, 24, before splitting in 2008.
And off she went: The beauty showed off her toned legs as she climbed into the back of a black SUV
