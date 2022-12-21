From garment to 3D: how digital fashion became the star





Digital fashion is the latest rage in the fashion industry right now. According to The digital speaker, in recent years, fashion houses have worked with game developers to produce 3D fashion. This trend has been around for a while, but it’s really accelerated during pandemic shutdowns, says Forbes. As this form of fashion becomes more mainstream, the companies that have been at the forefront of this innovative change, from 3D to clothing, continue to spearhead it. For the fashion companies that helped popularize digital fashion, what encouraged them to push the new concept forward? And what kinds of challenges does being a pioneer present? The latest episode of What Just Happened? explore this topic with the host Christine Russo interviewing Mickey LaRosse, Chief Content and Strategy Officer at The manufacturer a company of which she is also a founding member. The two talked about the rise of digital fashion, how it is changing the fashion industry, and its future as it grows. Russo and Larosse discuss… The pressure of being the first company in a new concept How collaboration is vital between Manufacturer and other digital fashion companies The manufacturers’ goal for the fashion industry as a whole and its future Manufacturer was founded in 2018 and was one of the very first fashion houses to create fashion that was not about clothing. Their motto has been digital first since inception, and with that title comes challenges, but also their goal to be Just stating that clothes didn’t have to be physical to exist four years ago, when no one was having this conversation, was a pretty radical stance to take, LaRosse said. Our mind and attitude has always been to be a disruptor, but an intentional disruptor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketscale.com/industries/podcast-network/what-just-happened/from-garment-to-3d-how-digital-fashion-came-into-the-spotlight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos