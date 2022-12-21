New Balances 550 & 2002R kick off Lunar New Year





While some of us toast with champagne and blow on those obnoxious noisemakers when the ball drops, New Balance plans to ring in the new year New Brunswick style with sneaker releases. At the peak of the year, the Boston-based footwear label blesses us with the "Lunar New Year" collection, a sneaker pack honoring the Chinese New Year. Naturally, the New Balance 550, the brand's largest model, currently leads the pack. Crafted with a leather and suede upper, the 550 arrives in two neutral color palettes of nude and off-white paired with red accents. Next are three 2002R sneakers, another fan-favorite New Balance model. For the Lunar New Year collection, the brand offers two casual colors: one gray and the other a chocolate brown like the recent collab of JJJJouund. A Protection Pack-style iteration wraps up the 2002R offering, featuring various purple hues and that familiar and beloved deconstructed look (it's almost paired with the recent pink version). New Balance's Lunar New Year mix also has 574 sneakers in nude and red colors and a 9060 rendered in a tasteful gray palette. Soft hues pretty much make up this New Balance collection, symbolizing the feelings of warmth and togetherness exuded by family and friends during the holidays. You'll also notice the recurring presence of red evident in the insole of each shoe, lace-up options and New Balance branding that nod to the color's association with luck and happiness in Chinese culture. . The natives like to wear the hue as they welcome in the New Year to embrace the good vibes ahead and ward off the bad ones (personal note: wear more red). The New Balance collection will be released on January 1 via atmos tokyo website and select New Balance locations. Although the Chinese New Year begins on Jan. 22, it gives New Brunswick fans celebrating the holiday time to plan some fittings with their new sneakers (if they're lucky enough to be able to fit). To stay up to date with everything happening in the world of sneakers, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops delivered straight to your inbox.

