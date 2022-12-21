Doctors urge people to dress for the weather amid Arctic front





EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Officials and health professionals are urging people to prepare for the drop in temperature and do their best to keep warm. Dress warmly, dress in layers, put on your coat, put on your hat, put on your gloves, try to stay indoors if you can, said Dr. Gina Huhnke, Regional Medical Director of Medicine. urgency for the deaconess. The Arctic front moving through the Midwestern United States this week is expected to bring prolonged, frigid cold to all three states. Hypothermia is a major concern. First, you get very cold and you start to get chills and shiver, Dr. Huhnke said. At least at this point, try to stay indoors and warm up. Dr Huhnke says frostbite is also a threat to exposed skin, it can set in as quickly as 15 minutes in -20 degree wind chills. If you feel like you have frostbite, if your fingers are getting cold and tingling or stained, then it’s time to gradually warm up, Dr. Huhnke said. As you head to your closet and want to decide what to wear this coming weekend, be sure to go for the hottest option, not the most stylish option. It’s the time of year when a lot of people go to parties, and while those party clothes look really nice, they’re not hot, Dr. Huhnke said. Dr Huhnke says that although many children are happy to play in the snow, it can also be very dangerous with the wind chill. It’s very exciting for kids to get out in the snow, and the key here is going to be a little bit at a time, Dr. Huhnke said. Especially if the temperatures are going to be very cold and the wind chill becomes very weak, the children can cool down very quickly. Protect their head, as the head is a large area where body heat is lost very quickly. So don’t forget the hat. Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

